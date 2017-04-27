The Cleveland Browns have made Myles Garrett the first selection of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Browns had a number of options available to them with the first overall pick but opted for the Texas A&M standout, the consensus top player of the 2017 class.

Defensive end Garrett leaves A&M sixth on the Aggies all-time sack list, a single spot behind Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, and projects to be a day one starter and an instant impact player in Cleveland for a team desperate for difference makers.

Scouts praise Garrett’s unique blend of size, speed and explosiveness off the edge with talent evaluators confident he has all the tools to reach All Pro level in the professional ranks.

Garrett is the first of an initial 11 selections for the Browns in this year’s draft including five of the first 65.

The draft continues with the second and third rounds on Friday with rounds four, five, six and seven being completed on Saturday.