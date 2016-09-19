Early injuries hurt New England and Minnesota

Little is guaranteed in the NFL these days. Little aside from injuries that is and this, unfortunately, was one of those Sunday’s where two, in particular, stole the headlines.

Helped from the field, albeit with different injuries, Jimmy Garoppolo and Adrian Peterson were two of the higher profile casualties from the weekend’s action.

Shining early as the Patriots jumped out to a big lead, Garoppolo’s time under centre came to a bone-jarring halt shortly before half-time, leaving many to wonder how his replacement, rookie Jacoby Brissett, will cope against a loaded Texans’ defence next week.

Finishing with 18 completions from 27 attempts, the 2014 second round pick looked every inch a potential QB of the future – throwing three early touchdowns – before Kiko Alonso drove him shoulder first into the turf.

Gingerly rising to his feet, Garoppolo was soon escorted from the field, leaving Brissett firmly in the spotlight and, perhaps more worryingly, Julian Edelman as the Patriots only remaining option under centre.

It’s a spotlight the rookie may well need to familiarise himself with however, with post game analysis confirming that Garoppolo is likely to miss, at least, Thursday’s home game against the Houston Texans with a sprained AC joint.

Understandably nervous, Brissett’s immediate connection with Martellus Bennett (who finished the day with five receptions for 114 yards and a TD) will have placated any sense of immediate panic in New England who, with the potential return of Rob Gronkowski looming, are likely to place extra emphasis on the tight end position against a loaded Texans defence.

Still, expect Bill O’Brien to have little sympathy for his former employers come Thursday night – a night that could well see New England handed their first loss of the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo picked up an injury during the New England Patriots' win over the Miami Dolphins (Getty)

Similarly, despite their win over Green Bay, there was an overbearing sense of disappointment in Minnesota following Adrian Peterson’s third quarter knee injury.

The perennial Pro Bowler had only amassed 26 yards on 14 carries prior to going down, before hobbling from the field.

Expected to undergo an MRI on Monday morning, Viking fans will be hopeful of some good news having already seen Teddy Bridgewater ruled out for the season thanks to a knee injury.

San Diego charge back into contention

Blowing a 21-point lead last time out, the San Diego Chargers rallied in style this weekend as they hung 38 points on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Error prone all game (the Jag’s only crossed midfield six times) Philip Rivers equalled a career best day as he threw for four touchdowns and 220 yards.

Tyrell Williams runs after completing a catch during the San Diego Chargers win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (Getty)

Additionally, Melvin Gordon, the Chargers first-round pick last year, also looked the part as he, belatedly, notched his first 100-yard performance in what could be the Chargers last season at Qualcomm Stadium.

The win, and performance, should lift San Diego who will continue to be without star receiver, Keenan Allen, for the remainder of the season after he went down with a season ending injury last week.

Dogged Dallas rally without Romo

Elsewhere, under the stewardship of Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from their week one loss to the Giants as they overcame Washington 27-23.

The win marked only the second time the Cowboys have won without Tony Romo in their last sixteen attempts – both wins have come against the Redskins.

Dallas bounced back from an opening weekend defeat to beat Washington 27-23 (Getty)

Finishing with a respectable 22 completions from 30 attempts for 292 yards, Prescott’s ascension to full-time starter is beginning to look a lot like that of Tom Brady who, in 2001, memorably stepped into the breach after Mo Lewis’ bone crushing hit on Drew Bledsoe and never looked back.

Washington can take heart from Norman performance

Cowboys aside, and after being slated all week for not shadowing the Giants’ top receiver in week one, Josh Norman continues to do as asked in a Washington secondary that has plenty of problems.

Locking on to Dez Bryant the two times he was asked to cover him, Bryant would finish the day with seven catches for 102 yards, Norman’s importance to the Redskin cause was only highlighted as ensuring Dez didn’t catch either of the two attempts thrown his way.

Josh Norman was the one shining light for Washington in defeat (Getty)

Arizona fire on all cylinders to capitalise on Winston horror show

Arizona also moved on from their week one loss to New England, absolutely man-handling Tampa Bay along the way as Jameis Winston endured an afternoon to forget.

Finishing 27 of 52 with four interceptions, Winston’s loss of composure against one of the league’s best defences was the stuff of nightmares.

Jameis Winston endured a forgettable night after throwing four intercepted passes (Getty)

That said, losing Doug Martin to injury in the second quarter forced the Bucs’s hands somewhat and they’ll be hoping the diminutive back isn’t set for an extended spell away from first team action.

Credit where it’s due though, the Cardinals offense was back to its best – with one particular highlight seeing Carson Palmer and Co move the ball from their own 26-yard line to the Bucs’ end zone in just 45 seconds courtesy of a 51-yard heave to Jaron Brown just before half-time.