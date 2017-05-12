Tom Brady will be the cover star of the latest renewal of EA Sports' hugely-successful Madden franchise, despite turning 40 in August.

The quarterback led the New England Patriots to yet another Vince Lombardi trophy in February, masterminding the greatest-ever comeback in a Super Bowl to claim his fifth ring.

Brady, 39, succeeds teammate Rob Gronkowski as the cover star but says he doesn't believe in the so-called 'curse' that afflicts those adorning the game's front.

Traditionally, players selected as Madden's signature player have struggled to live up to expectations - usually through injury.

But TB12 has said he doesn't believe in such things as he targets another successful season.

“The Madden NFL 18 cover is a great honour for me,” said Brady.

“I'm not one to believe in curses, so I'm ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn't stand a chance!!!”