Tony Romo is walking away from the NFL in favour of a move into TV broadcasting.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was set to be released by the team on Tuesday but despite strong interest from other NFL franchises in his services, notably the Houston Texans, he is choosing to retire.

ESPN report that Romo will confirm his decision later today.

Romo’s future has been the story of the NFL offseason following his lost season in 2016 when he was usurped by rookie Dak Prescott after suffering a broken collarbone in pre-season.

Prescott went on to lead the Cowboys to the NFC’s number one seed and a play-off bye before losing to Green Bay in a thriller in the Divisional Round.

Romo gave an emotional speech effectively handing the team over to Prescott in midseason but his exit still comes a surprise following a glittering career in the lone star state.

The 36-year-old ends his career with 248 touchdowns and over 34,000 passing yards.