Raiders to play Patriots in Mexico City next season

The National Football League will return to Mexico City for a second straight year when the Oakland Raiders host the New England Patriots at the Azteca Stadium during the 2017 season, Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday.

The game is part of the NFL's increased commitment to growing the game beyond the borders of the United States. A date and time for the game will be determined in conjunction with the release of the NFL schedule this spring.

"We have a tremendous fan base in Mexico," Goodell said during his news conference in Houston ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

"Their passion for football is inspiring, and we look forward to another memorable game in Mexico City between two great teams next season."

The NFL returned to Mexico last November for the first time since 2005 when a sellout crowd of 76,473 watched the Raiders beat the Houston Texans in the first Monday Night Football game played outside the United States.

Reuters