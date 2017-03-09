Going to university is increasingly becoming a luxury fewer and fewer young people can afford. With tuition fees at a record high and the cost of living rising, more and more students are looking for new and creative ways to help fund their education.

A leading “sugar daddy” app last year claimed it had almost a quarter of a million UK students on its books – a 40 per cent growth on the same period of time two years ago.

That's thousands of British young women who have at least considered becoming a sugar baby – a term defined as "a woman who offers her company to a financially well-off man, also known as her ‘sugar daddy’ who in turn, takes care of the woman financially”.

For example, a sugar daddy will pay for her expenses whether it be luxury items, holidays or in this case, education.

But how far would you go to help fund your education? Take the quiz below, to participate in a study on sugar babies run by Criminology researchers at London South Bank University, in conjunction with The Independent.

