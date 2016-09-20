It’s been almost three months since I woke up to the UK turning its back on its European neighbours. June 24th 2016 has taken its place in history. And things changed overnight.

I don’t doubt Brexit has had negative impacts. I can’t argue with the statistical rise in hate crimes, racist, xenophobic, and Islamophobic abuse. I won’t disagree with anecdotes from friends that the vote has highlighted a generational divide. And I don’t deny it’s made many younger voters feel disillusioned with politics. But, the other day, when a friend sent me an article that said a third of international students are now put off studying in the UK, I thought it’s time to speak up.

As an international student from Malaysia, who came to the UK to study law in 2012, I was excited but slightly nervous when I walked through passport control nearly four years ago. English was not my first language, so understanding people and different regional accents felt like a daily challenge. Knowing why people think a cup of tea and biscuit would solve all problems was a cultural awakening. And being in a foreign country with no friends and family from the beginning to support me was overwhelming.

However, that changed pretty rapidly. People never laughed at my inability to speak as fluently as a native speaker and strangers became friends as they introduced me to the British way of life. I have lovely memories of people at my students’ union (SU) introducing me to my first Sunday roast, and I’ll never forget the way locals patiently explained things more clearly to ensure I understood.

I remember a time when I was stood helplessly in Sheffield’s city centre because I couldn’t find my way. A lady in her late-50s approached me and asked: “Are you alright, love? Do you need any help?” There was also once when I was trying to ask for directions to an art gallery in Glasgow. A group of locals ended up arguing on the bus while trying to figure out what would be the best route for me to take. This is my experience the UK. No-one has ever made me feel excluded.

Coming to study at the University of Sheffield has honestly been one of the best decisions I have ever made, not only because of the incredible personal and academic developmental opportunities it has afforded me, but because the Steel City - and the UK overall - now feels like home.

At Sheffield, we have a dedicated full-time international students’ sabbatical officer who acts as a representative voice for all international students. I felt so important to be represented by the SU as I knew my voice would be heard. Sheffield Students’ Union was the first in the country to introduce this as a full-time position in 1991, and I was lucky enough to be elected into the role from March 2015 to June 2016.

Our international students can choose from over 350 societies and 70 sports clubs to make sure people like me have places to go and meet new friends. I threw myself into university life and was involved in various working committees, such as Sheffield University Theatre Company and the International Students’ Committee. I spend some of my weekends cheering as a member of the university’s stunt cheerleading troupe, the Sabrecats, and when things weren’t going right, I had access to free advice and support on issues related to immigration, finance, housing , and my academic studies.#

This is my experience. These are the things that shaped my judgement of the UK.

And that’s not all. Our SU has worked relentlessly to organise international and cultural events such as World Week, World Food Festival, and an International Cultural Evening to ensure students and staff from around the globe are able to celebrate their own cultures and friendships. I know this warm welcome to our international students also extends further than the boundaries of South Yorkshire.

But, I’m not naïve. I realise Brexit has made things challenging - but this challenge has given me a job and a new purpose. The next few months will see me lead coordination of the relaunch of the #WeAreInternational campaign, led by the joint force of the SU and the University of Sheffield, but now adopted by over 100 different UK universities and bodies, including the British Council, the National Union of Students, and the Home Office.

The campaign message is simple: our doors are open. The UK remains a welcoming home of global scholarship and will be committed to providing a superb and quality education to the most talented people from around the world.

It’s important the world hears our voice as we battle a rhetoric that threatens to cast a gloomy shadow over Britain. Despite what the media may say, UK universities welcome their international students. They value and recognise the contributions made by them, not only to the economy, but also to the community.

I’ll always remember vividly the night when the results of the referendum were announced. A lot of my British friends claimed they felt let down by those who voted to leave. It’s too late to change that, but we can’t let it define us either. The referendum result did not reflect the hopes of many young people or British universities. So don’t let it affect the dreams of our future overseas students. Let’s show them what it’s really like here.

Peggy Lim is former international students’ sabbatical officer at the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union. She is now #WeAreInternational project officer at the university