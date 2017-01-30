More 18-year-old women are securing places to study at Cambridge and Oxford than men for the first time in history, latest UCAS figures have revealed.

Despite 855 fewer women applying to the University of Cambridge than men last year, female candidates received only 30 fewer offers than their male counterparts, equating to a 6.5 per cent higher offer rate as a result.

By contrast, figures from Oxford University show that although the same number of offers was given to women as men, fewer had applied than men of the same age.

At other Russell Group universities, successful female applicants outnumbered their male counterparts, but were still found to be underrepresented at science- or economics-focused institutions including Imperial College London and the University of Warwick.

The equality data report, which was updated this month to account for the end of the last UCAS cycle, suggests the Brexit vote and higher tuition fees have not deterred young people from further education, as universities received more applications overall than ever before.

Oxford University received its highest number of applications in over five years, however Cambridge saw numbers drop to lower than that recorded in 2012.

Student news in pictures







34 show all Student news in pictures

































































1/34 South Korean policemen detain a student demonstrator during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-Hye EPA

2/34 South Korean policemen detain student protestors during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-Hye outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The protesters demanded that the parliament takes steps to impeach President Park Geun-Hye EPA

3/34 Filipino demonstrators face off with anti-riot police during a protest near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippine EPA

4/34 Hundreds of protesters including Indigenous People, students and militant groups marched towards the US Embassy to protest against the presence of US military troops and condemning the violent dispersal which left at least forty people hurt including twenty police officers and three people who were run over by a police van EPA

5/34 A federal judge in Mexico has ordered that a once-fugitive police chief be held on charges of kidnapping in the disappearance of 43 students

6/34 A man holds up a photograph of a missing student with a caption reading 'We are missing 43,' during a meeting marking the 25-month anniversary of the disappearances of 43 students in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City. A federal judge in Mexico has ordered that a once-fugitive police chief be held on charges of kidnapping in the disappearance of 43 students AP

7/34 Miguel Perez, an intern student from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, puts away his cell phone before walking into the operating room at the Dr. Isaac Gonzalez MartÌnez Oncological Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Once they complete their general surgery training, many residents are moving to the United States in search of better wages, one of the main factors linked to the current shortage of specialists in the Island

8/34 Fewer EU students have applied to start university courses in the UK next autumn. There was a 9% fall in the numbers who had applied for courses, according to admissions service UCAS. PA wire

9/34 University students protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. Masses of protesters jammed the streets of Venezuela's capital on the heels of a move by congress to open a political trial against Maduro, whose allies have blocked moves for a recall election AP

10/34 University students protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela AP

11/34 Thousands, most of them high school students, march during a demonstration in Madrid, Spain, on a one day strike to protest about the country's education law that increases the number of annual exams AP

12/34 Students gather on the west mall to confront the Young Conservatives of Texas student organization over a controversial bake sale on The University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. The Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at the University of Texas-Austin sparked the protest with an affirmative action bake sale. The club encouraged students to buy a cookie and talk about the disastrous policy that is affirmative action

13/34 Donald Parish Jr, right, confronts Electrical and Computer Engineering senior Dewayne Perry over a controversial bake sale on The University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. The Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at the University of Texas-Austin sparked the protest with an affirmative action bake sale. The club encouraged students to buy a cookie and talk about the disastrous policy that is affirmative action AP

14/34 Brigham Young University announced that students who report sexual assault will no longer be investigated for possible violations of the Mormon-owned school's strict honor code that bans such things as alcohol use AP

15/34 Students of secondary education march to protest against the final examinations and LOMCE (The Improvement Quality Education Law) law, after a call by trade unions, in Murcia, Spain EPA

16/34 South African police have used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of protesters who had marched to the parliament building to call for free university education, where the finance minister was giving a budget speech AP

17/34 Police break up student protests outside the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa Reuters

18/34 South African Policemen fire rubber bullets at student protestors in Cape Town, South Africa AP

19/34 A student protestor is hit by a rubber bullet in Cape Town, South Africa AP

20/34 An injured student is helped by colleagues during protest outside the parliament during South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's medium term budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa Reuters

21/34 Plaintiffs and bereaved families of elementary school students killed in the tsunami that followed a major earthquake in northeastern Japan in 2011, show banners that say 'victory in a suit filed with the Sendai District Court' in Sendai. A Japanese court ordered municipalities to pay $13.7 million dollars to families of school children who were swept away to their deaths by the 2011 tsunami Getty

22/34 A group of student at Ewha Womans University calls for a thorough investigation into those involved in years of engagement with state affairs backstage by Choi Soon-sil, a personal confidante of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, at the school's front gate in Seoul, South Korea EPA

23/34 Students raise placards during a strike action called by the student union, in Madrid against university entry exams Getty

24/34 Libyans throw a newly graduated student into a fountain as they celebrate during the graduation ceremony for students from the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Al-Arab University in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi Getty

25/34 Libyans celebrate as they attend the graduation ceremony for students from the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Al-Arab University in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi Getty

26/34 Libyans celebrate as they attend the graduation ceremony for students from the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Al-Arab University in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi Getty

27/34 Thousands of Thai Catholic students take part in mourning tributes and in singing the Thai Royal Anthem to honour late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Saint Dominic School in Bangkok, Thailand EPA

28/34 Students of Silpakorn University paint portraits of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the university campus in Bangkok Getty

29/34 A student of Silpakorn University paints a portrait of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the university campus in Bangkok Getty

30/34 St Andrews University students take part in a foam fight known as Raisin Monday in the Lower College Lawn behind St Salvator's Quadrangle following the Raisin Weekend PA wire

31/34 St Andrews University students take part in a foam fight known as Raisin Monday in the Lower College Lawn behind St Salvator's Quadrangle following the Raisin Weekend, an annual tradition where student 'parents' inflict tasks on the unfortunate first-years they have adopted as 'children' as part of a mentoring scheme PA wire

32/34 Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) in Havana, Cuba Reuters

33/34 Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) take part in a practice in Havana, Cuba Reuters

34/34 Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) wait in line to enter a classroom in Havana, Cuba Reuters

Both institutions have been criticised repeatedly for failing to recruit proportionate numbers of ethnic minority pupils – a widespread issue across top tier universities in the UK.

White students received the most offers last year, with applications over three times greater than those of BME students combined for both Oxford and Cambridge.

Responding to the figures, education leaders welcomed the increased number of applicants from the European Union, but warned the climate could change dramatically within the next few years.

Sally Hunt, General Secretary of the University and College Union said: “It is of course encouraging that the UK was seen as a popular destination for EU students last year.

“However, these figures are from before the vote to leave the EU. We are not alone in raising concerns about the damage being caused by Brexit and the type of rhetoric being used by politicians on immigration.

“It is naive to believe that those comments do not make their way around the world or have any impact on how we are viewed abroad.”

Her comments follow warnings from leading academics that Brexit could be the "biggest disaster" for UK universities in years, with universities already failing to recruit top researchers as a result.