A controversial new website is asking students to “expose and document” college professors with “advance leftist views”.

The US-born Professor Watchlist is the latest in a series of websites to name and shame teachers deemed extreme or controversial by students and others.

Pictures of professors are posted alongside a comment detailing any actions that “discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom”.

One professor is listed for “endors[ing] some of her students’ participation in pro-choice demonstrations” and allegedly claiming that violent actions on the streets of American are “unseen by those with privilege”.

Another is named for telling students “permissive gun laws are a manifestation of racism” and stating that “the mostly white gun lobby is forcing black people to live in fear”.

Other posts call out professors for speaking against Republicans, religion and for allegedly threatening to shoot students.

The new list, launched on Monday, is a project by Turning Point USA, a group whose mission is to “identify, education, train and organise students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”

Writing for Inside Higher Ed, however, one professor said he was “not overly worried” about the impact of the list, arguing that the website is “comically inept” and was "not something to be feared".

Professor Watchlist’s publication has prompted a number of joke entries from Twitter users, who have posted complaints about Indiana Jones Indiana Jones (“clearly biased against white fascist group” having killed Nazis) and Hogwarts’ Professor Snape (who “killed Dumbledore”).

In a blog post about his incentive behind the website, Professor Watchlist founder Charlie Kirk said: “It’s no secret that some of America’s college professors are totally out of line.

“Everyday I hear stories about professors who attack and target conservatives, promote liberal propaganda, and use their position of power to advance liberal agendas in their classroom.

“Turning Point USA is saying enough is enough. It’s time we expose these professors.”