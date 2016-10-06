A class above: air travel that goes the extra mile

When you’re flying long-haul, comfort is paramount. Airlines are aware of this, which is why many go the extra mile to offer a relaxing in-flight experience. With Singapore Airlines, seating options range from its well-appointed economy-class cabins to sumptuous designer suites where the sky really is the limit.

Economy class

Although easy on the wallet, economy class on Singapore Airlines is anything but measly. As well as the carrier’s renowned service, passengers can expect several attractive extras. Its existing economy class offers generous seat pitches and access to its KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system on a 10.6-inch wide LCD screen. On newer planes, a new economy class ups the ante further with a backrest cushion and an even bigger touchscreen LCD display.

Premium economy

An exclusive 2-4-2 cabin offers even more space for premium economy class travellers. Seats are designed with greater width of up to 19.5 inches for enhanced comfort. A host of other choices and privileges include a calf rest and foot rest built into the seat. When the seat is reclined (up to a generous eight inches) its pitch reaches 38 inches — the ultimate snoozing position. Guests can reserve a main course from a variety of Book the Cook dishes up to 24-hours before boarding.





Business class

For practicality enhanced by luxury you can’t do better than business class on Singapore Airlines. Nothing is left to chance, with everything from the Book the Cook meal reservation service to fully-flat beds, handcrafted from Scottish leather designed to ensure that everything goes exactly to plan and you are ready to step off the plane feeling dynamic and ready for work. With a 1-2-1 cabin configuration, every seat has direct access to an aisle, making moving around easy. And while getting to sleep won’t be an issue, passengers can spend their waking hours in comfort on 34-inch wide seats, enjoying fine food and wines and relaxing with a movie on an 18-inch, HD-enabled personal LCD.

First class

It is the trimmings that make the difference in Singapore Airlines’ first-class cabins. Whether it is your favourite blend of tea and a sumptuous breakfast in bed or an extra-wide seat made entirely of leather (yes, even the footrest), all hand-stitched for comfort in any position, the first-class experience equals that of the world’s finest five-star hotels. Dine on culinary creations by renowned chefs in a restaurant setting with full table service and sommelier-selected vintages to match the food and altitude. And, thanks to extended curved partitions providing more privacy, after dining, you can kick back in the sanctity of a plush seat, strap on a set of Bose noise-cancelling headphones and enjoy a movie on a 24-inch screen.

Suites

Air travel doesn’t come more luxurious than in one of Singapore Airlines’ suites. Remarkable individual cabins are designed by French luxury yacht designer Jean-Jacques Coste in inviting shades of cream and brown and accented with leather and wood. Kick back in an armchair upholstered in full grain leather from Aeristo – made specifically for air travel – or catch some zzzs in a separate bed that comes with turndown service and premium amenities. Immaculate chef-curated cuisine served on bone china plates applies a spectacular coup de grace to one of the finest flying experiences available.

Singapore Airlines — the world’s most awarded airline — and its regional wing SilkAir, operate flights to 99 destinations in 34 countries. Fly to Singapore from £530pp in Economy, £1,260pp in Premium Economy and £2,075pp in Business Class. Promotional fares are available until 7 October 2016 for travel from London Heathrow from 1 May 2017 to 30 June 2017. Subject to availability. Fares shown may differ due to currency and fuel surcharge fluctuations. Full fare conditions are available on singaporeair.com