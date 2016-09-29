How to unlock exclusive boarding pass privileges

Travellers generally don’t give much thought to their boarding passes. For most they’re simply a way of getting on to a flight or perhaps picking up some duty free goodies prior to departure. However, with Singapore Airlines, a boarding pass is more than just a means for taking your seat on a plane: it’s your ticket to a wide range of exclusive privileges beyond the airport – from discounts in top restaurants and on hotel accommodation, to reduced price admission for tourist sights and other great attractions.

Dining

Singapore’s long-standing reputation for culinary excellence makes it one of the best places in the world for dining. From hawker centres serving delicious local fare to some of the finest restaurants in Asia, the country covers every possible base. And, thanks to their boarding passes, Singapore Airlines travellers can obtain discounts at some of the country’s very best restaurants. These include 20 per cent off at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and 10 per cent off at Jumbo Seafood, a spiritual home of chilli crab, Singapore’s de facto national dish.

Accommodation

With respected establishments such as Goodwood Park Hotel providing plenty of history and more modern options pointing firmly towards the future, Singapore’s not short on sumptuous places to lay your head. With a Singapore Airlines boarding pass, guests can enjoy a range of privileges at some of the island’s most prestigious addresses. These include discounts on room rates, unlimited free internet, complimentary breakfast, access to club lounges and late check-out at the Goodwood Park and Park Regis Singapore hotels.

Shopping

Shopping is often regarded as a national obsession in Singapore, a fact that’s reflected in the endless succession of malls that line Orchard Road, a main retail thoroughfare. Here, you’ll find every conceivable brand from high street to luxury, along with independently minded retailers and boutiques. A Singapore Airlines boarding pass gives guests access to several outstanding deals, from 10 per cent off the retail price of premium Bose headphones, to tourist privilege booklets for great savings at world-class shopping centres including the IMM Outlet and Marina Square malls.

Tourist Attractions

Whether it’s thrilling waterparks, an award-winning zoo or a spectacular cable car from one of the island’s highest peaks, Singapore is well served with exciting activities for tourists. Indeed, the country has an enviable concentration of some of the biggest draws in the region. Your Singapore Airlines boarding pass is a means of accessing discounted admission prices at a host of top attractions including 10 per cent off at Singapore Zoo, Universal Studios and – for culture vultures – the National Gallery Singapore.

Travel and Transport

Getting around the country couldn’t be easier – or better priced – than with a Singapore Airlines boarding pass. The pass gives travellers access to outstanding discounts on vehicle rental with top brands AVIS and Budget. Or for those who prefer not to drive, boarding pass holders can make full use of the SIA Hop-on bus services that operate around the island, visiting intriguing neighbourhoods, major attractions and entertainment hotspots, with 50 per cent off the cost of a one-day pass.

