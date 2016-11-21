  1. Travel
  2. Americas

Zipwiring, rooftop yoga and Hollywood hikes: Getting active in LA

Bolstered by the return of its NFL team and a title-winning hockey team, LA is making its mark as a sport and wellness destination

Click to follow
The Independent Travel
istock-489348488.jpg

Halfway up a dusty mountainside, the silence is broken by the cries of a woman. She’s strapped into a harness and staring down a 300-metre zipwire which cuts across a rocky ravine.

“I can’t do it. I’m so sorry,” she tells a gnarly, grey-haired instructor. “I’m sorry for holding everyone up.”

He’s not done with her though - he tries to encourage, cajole, and persuade her to take the leap off the platform - as a small, curious crowd gathers nearby. He’s unsuccessful. She aborts her attempt, but her plight leaves me with a clear strategy for my own attempt: don’t think - jump.

Read more

I do it, pumping my left fist in the air as I speed down the wire, so that I turn to face the channel of Pacific that runs between this Catalina Island and the coast of Los Angeles. It’s a side to La La Land that many never see; plenty of life-long Angelenos I speak to haven’t even made the hour-long boat ride out to the island.

I’m on the hunt for a different side to Los Angeles - away from gawping celebrity bus tours and the Walk of Fame tourist drag. I’m here for a wellness break.

It starts at Terranea Resort, an hour-long rush-hour drive south of LAX. Away from Hollywood, away from downtown, seemingly away from anywhere. I’d never heard of it, but flipping through a city guide on the flight over, I found it’s considered the city's number one spot for a spot of indulgence.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles

  • 1/5

    The stunning Coliseum, where the LA Rams currently play

  • 2/5

    A rooftop yoga session on top of the LA Athletic Club

  • 3/5

    Ready to take the plunge on a zipwire

  • 4/5

    One of the relaxing massage rooms at Terranea Resort

  • 5/5

    A Griffith Park hike provides a good view of the iconic Hollywood sign

I start at the spa, where the hands that gave Mariah Carey her "mommy massages" get to work on me with hot stones, in a treatment room with French doors opening out onto the Pacific. My body is mush.

Afterwards, I’m handed an iPad, and asked to design my own fragrance. With Christmas looming, I start with some frankincense, add a little cedar, and finish it with some top-notes of lemon. It’s called the Path to Clarity, and I have it made into a hefty jar of body butter.

terranea.jpg
A treatment room at Terranea Resort

I could get used to Terranea’s charms, but the resort feels so remote that I start to yearn for a more urban experience. I head downtown, and check-in to the Los Angeles Athletic Club. It’s as far from the clean, bright and airy LA aesthetic as you could imagine, and feels more like a Mayfair gentleman’s club than a West Coast retreat. It’s more than 130 years old, which in California terms is practically prehistoric.

The decor matches the history - thick black bedsheets, dark carpets, mahogany furniture, and turn-of-the-century city plans line my bedroom wall. And, as the name would suggest, sport is everywhere you look. There’s a sprawling gym, full-size basketball court, a pool and sepia-toned pictures of burly athletes lining the corridors.

972329-499754610073400-1166888736-n.jpg
The grand pool (Los Angeles Athletic Club/Facebook)

The air, at times, feels like it’s thick with testosterone. But there’s room here for less macho fitness pursuits, too - I find myself one morning taking part in a gentle rooftop yoga session, with the skyscrapers of downtown reaching into the sky all around.

The hotel is the perfect launchpad for a trip downtown to the Staples centre for a Lakers or Kings game (I watch the Kings - two-time Stanley Cup trophy winners - demolish the Calgary Flames), and the historic Coliseum to see the recently returned NFL team the LA Rams.

gettyimages-607640802.jpg
The LA Rams' stadium

But the ultimate combination of LA iconography and fitness means pulling on some hiking boots, and hitting the hills underneath the Hollywood sign.

I joined a group expedition just after sunrise for a hike through Griffith Park, with the track’s twists providing several unique vistas, and opportunities to spot most of the landmarks of this sprawling metropolis.

gettyimages-542160394.jpg
A vigorous morning hike around Griffith Park provides stunning views

Throughout the trip, I work to overcome my reflexive dismissal of health food fads, as the hard-bodied sports fanatics around me put my pudgy frame to shame. It works, and after a few days I’m reaching for garishly coloured smoothies, and dining in stripped-back vegetarian restaurants like Zinc in the Downtown Arts District, at any opportunity.

I've no idea how long the "new me" will last, but for now - after a week of wellness - I feel like an A-lister.

gettyimages-56341833.jpg
Los Angeles is more than its glittering showbiz side

Travel essentials

Getting there

Norwegian flies from Gatwick to LA five times a week, with economy fares starting at £169 one-way.

Staying there

Terranear Resort offers doubles from £368, room only.

Los Angeles Athletics Club offers doubles from £195, room only.

More information

discoverlosangeles.com

Comments