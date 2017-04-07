Take a walk on the cultural side in Portland

America’s Pacific Northwest has a legendary music scene. From a history of jazz and punk through to indie rock, grunge and today’s experimental hip-hop and electropop, the region has long been at the forefront of musical innovation and trends. At its cutting edge is Portland, Oregon – a famously creative and avant-garde city with vibrant art and music scenes that are a huge draw for culture vultures.

Any night of the week, visitors will find opera, concerts and classical performances being played out city-wide. In fact, live music is so deeply entrenched in Portland’s DNA that it permeates everyday experiences.

Dancing in the streets

Shoppers in Downtown’s retail hub, for example, can catch complimentary Noon Tunes and Music on Main events, while those enjoying the main attraction among the city’s 288 parks and gardens will be wowed by the Washington Park Summer Festival – a week-long showcase of musical talents that takes place every August. Can’t make that week? No worries: a roster of world-class events ensures that Portland rocks all summer long.

For those who like their culture somewhat quieter, Portland has a visual art scene that’s truly second to none. Its celebrated art museum holds pride of place among a long list of institutes and galleries covering photography as well as classic, contemporary and conceptual styles in their collections.

Walk this way

For maximum exposure to Portland’s art scene, time your visit to coincide with one of the city’s three, monthly art walks, when galleries stay open late and serve complimentary snacks and drinks. First Thursday, Last Thursday and First Friday shine their spotlights on different art-rich districts, attracting an upbeat crowd of locals and visitors every month. Those who miss out can still catch outdoor art by keeping their eyes peeled for the many public works and colourful murals scattered all across the city.

