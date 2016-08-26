Going to market: Christmas in Kraków

Standing in Kraków’s Old Town with a glass of cherry vodka in one hand and a hot kielbasa (smoked sausage) in the other, listening to joyful Christmas carols competing with the sound of church bells, even Scrooge might struggle not to get caught up in the Christmas spirit.

Christmas markets have their roots back in medieval Germany, when people would come out to stock up on supplies to get them through the bitter winter months. Over time these open-air markets would attract local craftsmen who would bring along toys and ornaments and sell them as Christmas gifts. Dresden lays claim to hosting the earliest Christmas market in 1434, although its boast is hotly contested by several other central European cities.

Christmas ornaments on display

Sitting at the crossroads of Europe’s major trading routes for most of the last millennium, Kraków has a long tradition of markets and they play an important part in the city’s cultural calendar. The Christmas market is now the largest and most eagerly anticipated, and it’s a major tourist attraction for visitors from across Europe. While almost every major European town and city has a Christmas market of its own, Kraków's version takes place in the stunning Rynek Główny (main market square) and can surely lay claim to having one of the most enchanting settings.

Every year the Rynek Główny is transformed as the square is lined with about 80 wooden stalls. Locals and visitors stock up on gifts and handicrafts ranging from hand-painted baubles, intricate wooden cribs and traditional Christmas costumes to painted glass, jewellery, furs and tablecloths. As with any good market the aroma of hot food is everywhere. Pierogi (stuffed dumplings), bigos (a cabbage and pork stew) and hot soup provide warming sustenance, while the ubiquitous mulled wine is complemented by a Polish option of cherry vodka, guaranteed to bring inner warmth even on the coldest of December nights. For Christmas stocking-fillers there’s a wide selection of cakes, sausages, cheeses and local gingerbread.

A traditional religious theme runs through the market, with carols sung by local choirs and school groups. Children line up to meet St Nicholas, the 4th-century Greek bishop and inspiration for the modern-day Santa Claus; while he’s dressed in his familiar red-and-white suit he also carries a bishop’s crook, in a nod to his pre-commercial roots.

The 2016 Christmas Market in Kraków runs from November 25 to December 26.