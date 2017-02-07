Liz Simpson, editor of boutique accommodation specialist i-escape, gives us her top picks for sexy times that won’t break the bank – everywhere from Bali to, er, Wales.

From £45: Riad Dar More, Marrakech

“This is a real haven, an intimate, chic retreat, tucked away in the quiet south of Marrakech medina. The five rooms are decorated in gorgeous pale shades – rose, grey, ivory and moleskin – with Art Deco mirrors and little Berber rugs. Elegant silver lamps throw patterned light across the walls. Look out at the snow-capped Atlas Mountains as you breakfast on the roof terrace, and stay in for dinner at least once, served in the chic salon, surrounded by rose petals and candles. It’ll come as no surprise that the owner, Dominique, is Parisian.”

From £45 per room per night based on 2 people sharing the Samsara Room on a B&B basis, including taxes; i-escape.com/riad-dar-more

From £65: Hotel Shreenath Palace, India

“This 450-year-old haveli (palace) is hidden deep inside Jaisalmer’s magical fort – India’s only “living” fort, filled with intricate sandstone buildings and ancient Jain temples. More of a luxurious homestay than a formal hotel, it’s run by an utterly charming Indian family (including handsome manager, Raj). Spacious bedrooms are impossibly romantic, with scalloped archways, jewel-coloured silks and sumptuous velvets. Mughal is the jewel in the crown, its 15th-century carved ceiling inlaid with ivory.”

From £65 per room per night based on 2 people sharing the Mughal Room on a B&B basis, not including 10 per cent tax; i-escape.com/hotel-shreenath-palace

A romantic bedroom in Shreenath Palace

From £71: Puri Madawi, Bali

“The stylish Garden Bungalows in this Petitenget hotel outclass any other budget accommodation we’ve found in Bali. Spacious and light, each has a wall of windows and traditional carved doors, which lead out to romantic private garden shower rooms. A wide sandy beach is a five-minute walk away and you’re a quick taxi ride from Seminyak, Bali’s party capital. But why go anywhere? We just lazed by the marble pool.”

From £71 per room per night based on 2 people sharing the Bungalow on a B&B basis, not including 10 per cent tax; i-escape.com/puri-madawi

Outdoor dining at Puri Madawi, Bali



From £94: White Hart Somerton, England

“Until spring arrives, here in the UK we just want to cosy up. And where better for that than an ancient inn in charming Somerton? Eight rooms offer comfort and style in spades; super-comfy beds clad in Egyptian linens and luscious Bramley products. Large Room 1, our favourite, is always bathed in light thanks to dual aspect windows; especially lovely at this time of year, with the magical frosty mornings. Downstairs, the pub vibe is relaxed, but the superb restaurant is run by an ex-River Cottage chef so standards are very high.”

From £94 per room per night based on 2 people sharing the Large Room on a B&B basis, including taxes; i-escape.com/white-hart-somerton

From £97: Rosa et Al Townhouse, Portugal

“Top style interiors meet rock-bottom prices at this small hotel in the dynamic city of Porto. Once a traditional townhouse, it was meticulously renovated by brother-and-sister team Emanuel and Patrícia, and a sense of “home” prevails throughout the book-lined lobby and herb-scented garden. The six bedrooms have a funky blend of vintage Sixties furniture, Portuguese linens and clawfoot tubs; many have balconies which catch the sun. Food is gorgeous: breakfast, a decadent lazy brunch served until 12.30pm (perfect for lie-ins) and if you’re lucky, dinner will include a gooey chocolate fondant with mint-infused strawberries.”

From £97 per room per night based on 2 people sharing the Queen Deluxe Room on an accommodation only basis; i-escape.com/rosa-et-al-townhouse

From £90: Westbrook Court, Wales

“This gorgeous B&B was once a set of crumbling outbuildings next to a 17th-century farmhouse in rural Wales. Expertly renovated by Aussie Kari and husband Chris, it’s now a wonderful escape for those who seek peace and quiet, style and comfort. Each of the five rooms is different, and all start at less than £100, which includes a luxury breakfast hamper delivered to your door at a time of your choice. Flaky croissants and smoked salmon in bed? Oh, go on then. Later, explore the Wye Valley on foot, by bike, or kayak down the River Wye.”

From £90 per room per night based on 2 people sharing Room 1 on a B&B basis, including taxes; i-escape.com/westbrook-court

Rooms at Westbrook Court also come with luxury hampers

From £82: La Maison Pavie, France

“History is everywhere in Dinan, a delightful market town where the half-timbered buildings and cobbled streets are straight out of a BBC drama. But a stay at this chic little B&B is by no means a step back in time; the stone walls may date to the 15th century, but furnishings include contemporary pieces by Philippe Starck and Paola Navone, along with 21st-century comforts. The two Standard rooms are utterly romantic with soaring ancient rafters offset by sleek in-room showers. Ooh-la-la indeed.”

From £82 per room per night based on 2 people sharing a Standard Room on a B&B basis, including taxes; i-escape.com/la-maison-pavie

From £87: Casa Bonay, Barcelona

“This is a hub of hip locals, who love its fusion restaurant and glamorous cocktail bar. Those who stay love the easy vibe, friendly service and stylish interiors. Everyone loves its prices. Rooms are minimally furnished but all the essentials are in place (rain showers, Smart TVs with Netflix), and although there are cheaper options, the Courtyard Large Terrace rooms have a private slice of sun deck with loungers and an outdoor shower. What a way to cool off.”

From £87 per room per night based on 2 people sharing the Courtyard Large Terrace on an accommodation only basis; i-escape.com/casa-bonay

Catalan class at Casa Bonay in Barcelona

From £68: Linnen, Berlin

“Lovers of vintage design and retro furnishings will adore this quirky B&B in Berlin. Set in trendy Prenzlauer Berg (buzzy bars and restaurants aplenty), it feels like a private home, with the bonus of a laid-back café downstairs. There are just four rooms and a two-bedroom suite.

The four-poster bed in Linnen's minimalist Room 1

“Our favourite, minimalist Room 1, is dominated by a sexy four-poster bed set on a platform; floor-to-ceiling sheer drapes cover an enormous window, beyond which there’s a small balcony. Be sure to pick the owners’ brains for the best places to eat and shop, and hire bikes to explore; the city is fairly flat and filled with cycle paths.”

From £68 per room per night based on 2 people sharing Room 1 on an accommodation only basis; i-escape.com/linnen