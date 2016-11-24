Black Friday is no longer just a post-Thanksgiving frenzy for the Americans – ever since Amazon introduced its Black Friday discounts to the UK in 2010, Brits have also gone shopping mad on the last Friday of November. And thanks to some opportunistic marketing types, you can expect a flurry of online deals on so-called Cyber Monday, too.

The good news among all this lunacy is that deals extend to travel bookings, which means you can probably book your next holiday at a bargain basement price – not to be sniffed at given the puny pound these days. The big discounts start today and last until Monday. Here are some of the best travel discounts we've spotted, but keep your eyes peeled for more. Our handy guide to how to dig up the best deals should help.

Cheap airfares

Air New Zealand is offering seats on 100 flights from London to LA for £199 return, for selected dates in February 2017 (flying out between 5-7 and 12-13 February and returning 12-14 and 20-21). Tickets go on sale at 10am on Cyber Monday, but be quick – they’re expected to sell faster than Glastonbury tickets (according to, er, Air New Zealand). Keep an eye on the airline's Twitter account (@airnzuk) for more last-minute deals on the day.

Fancy a short break? Watch Ryanair.com and its Twitter page to bag one of 250,000 £9.99 seats on more than 400 routes for travel in January and February – they’re being staggered throughout their very own "Cyber Week".

Emirates is also offering deals from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, with flights between London and Dubai for £299, Birmingham to Hong Kong from £389 and Newcastle to Perth for £509.

And there are some excellent bargains from Norwegian Air, which will be offering 30 per cent off all European flights and 20 per cent off all flights to the US from London on Black Friday with the code 'BLACKFRIDAY16'. There are also £25.90 fares (one way) on European routes and £129 tickets to the US on Monday with discount code 'CYBMON16'.

Air New Zealand is offering £199 flights to LA (Air New Zealand)

Discounted beds

Hotels.com is offering huge discounts on rooms all over the world, such as 50 per cent off stays at the five-star Gainsborough Bath Spa (£155 a night down from £310), 75 per cent off the five-star hotel Les Bambous in Siem Reap, Cambodia (£36 a night down from £144) and 60 per cent off the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica (£458 a night down from £642). There’s also a "mystery coupon" for up to 99 per cent off accommodation, if you’re flexible.

AccorHotels (which include Ibis, Novotel, Sofitel and its MGallery boutique arm, and Mercure) is also offering a decent 30 per cent off all stays between 5 December this year and 17 April 2017 when booked before Monday – providing you join the Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme, which is free on the website.

There's 30 per cent off stays at Novotel hotels when you book before Monday (AccorHotels)

Winter sun

HotelsCombined has some great winter sun deals in far-flung tropical locations: for example, you can save more than £300 on a trip to Bali, Indonesia. Book before the end of the day on 25 November and pay just £513 per person for seven nights in the five-star Courtyard by Marriot Bali Nusa Dua – with its own spa and private beach.

Or if you prefer a bit more action with your dose of vitamin D, Yellow Zebra Safaris is giving a £500 reduction on luxury trips over £2,500 per person, with safaris in destinations including Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Mauritius and South Africa.

The private pool at Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua (HotelsCombined)



Trips to the US

Experiential travel site Gibby Road, which helps arrange activities with in-the-know locals, is offering to refund all experiences booked on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, in exchange for a review on the site – so you're basically getting it free. Have a local show you the best food trucks in LA, go on an art crawl in the Californian desert or bike around Brooklyn's coolest bars with some knowledgeable New Yorkers.

Speaking of New York, deals on hotels include 30 per cent off stays at both the The Marmara Park Avenue, which looks out to the Empire State Building, and the Refinery Hotel, when booked before end of play on Cyber Monday. Or head up north to picture-perfect New England – specifically, Manchester in Vermont – for buy-one-get-one-free rooms at the Kimpton Taconic (with views of the Green Mountains) up to the end of April at a rate of $201.50, or 2015, the year it opened.

