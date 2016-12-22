Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been suspended.

Members of Unite were due to walk out over Christmas in a dispute over pay.

The union said workers employed in the so-called mixed crew - who have joined since 2010 - were on lower pay than other staff.

Lengthy talks at conciliation service Acas have led to a revised offer which will be put to a ballot of union members.

The union is recommending the renewed offer to its more than 2,700 mixed fleet members at BA.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: "Over the past four days, and indeed the past two years, this union has worked tirelessly to find a resolution to the issues causing our members concern.

"We now have a new offer from the company which we will now put to our members. The two-day strike over Christmas and Boxing Day is now suspended.

"It will be for our members now to decide if BA has done enough to meet their concerns.

"I want to pay tribute to our cabin crew members who have been determined to achieve a negotiated settlement.

"Their commitment to secure a better deal for all their colleagues is something we should all admire."

A BA spokesman said: "We welcome the announcement from Unite that it has called off the strikes scheduled for Christmas Day and Boxing Day."