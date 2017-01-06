BA cancels 48 flights ahead of cabin crew strike

British Airways has cancelled 48 flights ahead of next week’s cabin crew strike.

Members of the Unite union working for BA’s Mixed Fleet operation at Heathrow are walking out on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 January in a dispute over what the union claims are “poverty pay” rates.

The cancellations represent 3 per cent of the total schedule of 1,600 services on the two days.

Around 4,500 passengers will find their flights to and from Heathrow are no longer operating. Flights from Gatwick, London City and Stansted are unaffected.

The airline is cancelling flights on routes where there are multiple services per day. On Heathrow-Dusseldorf, for example, two of the five daily departures have been axed.

Passengers booked on the cancelled flights are being offered the chance to travel to the same destination on the same day, on one of the flights that is operating, or to rebook for another date within the next two weeks.

Alternatively, they can switch to a nearby destination, such as Cologne rather than Dusseldorf, or claim a full refund.

Mixed Fleet began in 2010 after a long and bitter dispute involving BA cabin crew at Heathrow. They are employed on inferior terms compared with longer-serving staff. Unite says pay rates for Mixed Fleet are so poor that safety is being jeopardised, with some staff “sleeping in cars between flights because they could not afford the petrol to get home”.

A Unite spokesperson said: “It should be to the company's eternal shame that they, the UK’s national carrier, are making billions while their cabin crew, responsible for maintaining a safe environment, are working while sick and without adequate rest.”

British Airways maintains that its pay rates are competitive with the rest of the industry and says it is “available for further dialogue” with the union.

A spokesperson for BA said: “We urge Unite to abandon its strike plans which are serving only to cause anxiety among our Mixed Fleet cabin crew colleagues who do a tremendous job for our customers.”