  1. Travel
  2. News & Advice

What happens when you bribe your way inside Kiev’s Mother Motherland statue

Keen traveller Jake Ritari got the opportunity to take some great photos after slipping the right man a few sneaky coins

Click to follow
The Independent Travel
jake-ritari-ukraine.jpg
Jake Ritari made it to the top of the Mother Motherland statue eventually Jake Ritari

Have you ever found the key to sneaking into somewhere out of bounds is a cheeky “donation”? Even if it’s just a few pounds?

That’s what Jake Ritari, an engineer from Washington state, discovered when he took a chance with a security guard at the Mother Motherland statue in Kiev, after finding the route to the top of the monument was closed. 

The 62-metre-high statue is an important feature of the Ukrainian capital's skyline. And Ritari discovered it looks pretty cool from the inside, too. 

jake-ritari-ukraine2.jpg
Jake climbs up a ladder inside one of the statue's arms (Jake Ritari)

​A series of photos he took after bribing his way into the monument show him climbing a ladder inside one of its arms, and the view from a secure area behind the shield.

  • Read more

The top travel bucket list experiences, ranked

Ritari got inside the statue after taking a punt and offering a security guard 200 Ukrainian hryvnia (£3), the cost of two tickets when the monument is open. “I don’t know if it’s technically a bribe at that point, but I paid the guy directly instead of paying at the front desk,” Ritari said.

jake-ritari-ukraine1.jpg
View from the top: behind the shield of the Mother Motherland statue (Jake Ritari)

 After a short climb he was out in the open and seeing Kiev from behind the statue’s giant metal shield – £3 well spent. 

img-0889.jpg
The Mother Motherland statue in all her glory (Jake Ritari)

Comments