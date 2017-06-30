For social media addicts, the main purpose of taking a trip is to document every exotic move for your adoring followers. But it might be worth holding off before posting - a new study has found 73 per cent of social media users find it annoying when they see images of other people’s holidays online.

The research, conducted by insurance company Aviva, surveyed 2,000 adults and discovered “hot dog legs on a beach” was by far the most irritating image - a bugbear for a third of people.

It also revealed a double standard – 77 per cent of those questioned post updates on social media when on holiday themselves. Keeping friends and family up to date (44 per cent) is the main reason people gave for the updates, although one in five (21 per cent) admit they do it to show off about where they are and one in 10 do so to make people at home jealous.

Age is also a big factor in posting, with 90 per cent of 16-24 year olds admitting to posting on holiday, compared to 64 per cent across all age groups.

Adam Beckett, Propositions Director at Aviva, said: “A holiday is, for many, a time to switch off and have a rest but it would seem that taking a break doesn’t apply to social media. Long gone are the days when the first time British holidaymakers would see their snaps was in the chemist after they got home. Now, we’re sharing our holiday memories as soon as they happen, and with a much wider circle of friends and family.

“And with mobile phone roaming charges now officially abolished in the EU, it could be that posting to social media while on vacation becomes even more common - particularly among the younger generation who we’ve found are the most prolific users of social media while on holiday.”