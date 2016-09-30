Monarch Airways handed reprieve with last-minute deal to extend licence

Monarch Airlines have extended their existing Air Travel Operator’s Licence (Atol) just four hours before it was set to expire.

The airline has been in talks with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) discussing whether a new financing deal would be enough to satisfy the regulators financial health check-list.

The firm has been given 12 day extension to meet the necessary requirements.

Earlier this week, the CAA said Monarch would have been unable to sell package holidays if its licence was not renewed.

In a statement Monarch said it was "close to announcing the largest investment in its 48-year history".

Andrew Swaffield, chief executive of The Monarch Group, said the news will help the company with its future growth.

"I am delighted that we have been able to come to an agreement with the CAA on the extension of Monarch's Atol licence and am excited about the additional capital coming into the group which will help us fund our future growth,” Mr Swaffield said.

Monarch has denied "negative speculation" that it is potentially in financial trouble.

The CAA said there are no set criteria for approving applications for Atol licences, but the process involves assessing a company's finances, business model, corporate governance and group structure.

The potential impact on consumers of an applicant going bust is also taken into account when extending a licence.

The world's 10 worst airlines







10 show all The world's 10 worst airlines

















1/10 10. SATA AirHelp, has assessed more than 30 airlines using scores for quality, on-time performance and responses to claims for compensation

2/10 9. easyJet

3/10 8. Virgin Atlantic

4/10 7. Swiss

5/10 6. TAP Portugal

6/10 5. Aer Lingus

7/10 4. Iberia

8/10 3. Alitalia

9/10 2. Icelandair

10/10 1. Norwegian Air Shuttle

The CAA said it would to monitor the company during the 12 day extension period.

"The CAA always advises consumers to ensure they book Atol-protected air holidays and consumers who choose to book an Atol-protected flight or holiday with the company during this time will continue to be protected by the Atol scheme," it said in a statement.