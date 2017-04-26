Airports in the UK and Ireland have scored well in the annual survey of scenic airport landings by the private jet booking service, PrivateFly.

Carrickfinn in the west of County Donegal, also known as Donegal airport, was second only to the short runway at the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba.

Donegal airport has scheduled daily links to Dublin, and flights on most days to Glasgow. It was nominated by Adam Twidell, chief executive of PrivateFly and a former RAF pilot. It is highly rated by some of the pilots who contribute to the PPrune aviation forum. One of them comments:

“Donegal itself is a great wee airport with a nice cafe for a coffee in the terminal. The [air-traffic controllers] are very helpful and there is a beach which runs parallel to the runway which makes for a nice walk in the afternoon.

“Bit of dip in the runway though!”

London City airport, which is in the middle of a built-up area and close to the Docklands high-rises, took sixth place. Barra, the only beach airport with regular scheduled services, was ninth.

1/10 Saba airport Saba (Juancho E Yrausquin) Airport, Caribbean: Landing at Saba is essentially playing a game of chicken with a mountain sticking up in the middle of the ocean. Aim right for it and at the last possible moment a sharp turn to drop down on the shortest active commercial runway in the world. Gorgeous scenery and more than a little bit of excitement along the way. Cees Timmers

2/10 Donegal Airport Donegal Airport, Ireland: The rugged coastline of Ireland's North West coast is even more awe-inspiring from the air, with the backdrop of Mount Errigal adding to the timeless appeal. Owen Clarke

3/10 Nice Airport Nice Cote d'Azure Airport, France: Spectacular mountain backdrop, the gorgeous Côte d'Azur and skimming in over the blue and turquoise Mediterranean. Nice Cote d'Azure Airport

4/10 Gibraltar Airport Gibraltar Airport, Gibraltar: Coming in from either East or West, the approach offers amazing views of this jewel of the Med. It also has one of the shortest runways and always provides entertainment on landing. Gibraltar Airport

5/10 Queenstown Airport Queenstown Airport, New Zealand: Drop out of the clouds, between the mountains and into a lush valley with a lake in the distance. It has a bit of everything. Queenstown Airport

6/10 London City Airport London City Airport, UK: Landing at London City Airport is not only convenient for work, it also offers an ever-changing snapshot of one of the greatest cities in the world. London City Airport

7/10 St Maarten Airport St Maarten Airport, Caribbean: The beautiful scene of the plane coming in over the sea and and the thrilling experience of seeing the low landing makes for some of the most beautiful pictures. St Maarten Airport

8/10 Orlando Airport Orlando Melbourne International Airport, USA: A beautiful beachside landing over Florida's Space Coast. Orlando Airport

9/10 Barra Airport Barra Airport, UK: Its natural beauty is breathtaking, and landing on the beach has to be a number one bucket list must do. Barra Airport

10/10 Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada: When you approach Billy Bishop to land on Toronto Island, the view is breathtaking, framing the striking cityscape against the harbour. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Nice Cote d’Azur, another coastal airport, was third. Gibraltar, whose runway juts into the sea between the Rock and the Spanish border, was fourth.

Queenstown airport in New Zealand’s South Island, was fifth. The airport in the survey that typically hosts the largest aircraft was the Dutch Caribbean island of St Maarten, which receives frequent wide-bodied planes from Amsterdam and Paris. It took seventh place.

Orlando-Melbourne airport in Florida, placed eighth, is nowhere near Orlando, but very close to Port Canaveral and the state’s “Space Coast”. It will celebrate its 90th birthday next year.

Tenth place went to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which is walking distance from the centre of Canada’s biggest metropolis.