“All ticket machines down #Cambridge,“ tweeted a traveller this morning. “Good job @greateranglia #AnotherDayAnotherDelay”.

But the busy station in the University city was just one of hundreds where passengers were unable to use credit and debit cards to buy tickets.

On a day when lightning strikes disrupted signalling systems on the rail network, many thousands of travellers encountered long queues and missed trains while trying to buy tickets.

On the South West Trains network, Isabel Zakers tweeted about being unable to buy a ticket to Leatherhead: “How do you expect people to pay? I've now missed my train to LHD because I can't pay. Late for work. A disgrace.”

The train operator said: “We are experiencing issues this morning with card readers on our ticket machines. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The issue was repeated widely across the nation. Some train operators advised passengers to board trains without a ticket and buy from the guard, but many travellers were reluctant to risk having to pay a penalty fare.

The same problem also affected the Manchester tram system, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Metrolink, the operator, said: “We are aware of current issues with card readers across the network.

“Work is taking place to rectify this as soon as possible.

“It is suggested that passengers use alternative methods of payment at this time."

Earlier this year the rail industry vowed to improve the sale of tickets from station machines. The test bed is the East Midlands route from London St Pancras, which was among those affected by the disruption.

Teddy Foster tweeted: "Oh dear! Out AGAIN ! No manager in sight. No help. No @MayorofLondon. @theresa_may responsible for this too?”

Lightning strikes have hampered journeys on some rail lines in the southern half of England, with problems in Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey. Between Redhill and Reigate, the evening rush hour is expected to be disrupted.