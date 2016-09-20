The 19 cheapest places for a holiday outside Europe

Every year, Post Office Travel Money compares the cost of travel items in destinations around the world to find the cheapest places for a long-haul holiday.

The ninth Long Haul Holiday Report ranks 34 popular destinations outside Europe according to the cost of a typical day in each one.

The total is measured by the average cost of 10 holiday items, including a cup of coffee, a pint of beer, a bottle of water, suncream, insect repellent, and a three-course dinner for two with a bottle of wine.

From idyllic beach resorts in Southeast Asia to big-name cities in North America, here are the most affordable places for a break:

19. Scarborough, Tobago — £103.20 ($134.79)

Coffee: £1.82 ($2.38)

Beer: £1.57 ($2.05)

Bottle of water: £0.85 ($1.11)

Suncream: £9.57 ($12.50)

Insect repellent: £2.79 ($3.64)

3-course dinner with wine: £73.88 ($96.50)

18. Vancouver, Canada — £100.88 ($131.76)

Coffee: £1.60 ($2.09)

Beer: £3.63 ($4.74)

Bottle of water: £1.27 ($1.66)

Suncream: £6.05 ($7.90)

Insect repellent: £4.99 ($6.52)

3-course dinner with wine: £71.13 ($92.90)

17. Santiago, Chile — £99.03 ($129.34)

Coffee: £3.08 ($4.02)

Beer: £3.69 ($4.82)

Bottle of water: £1.23 ($1.61)

Suncream: £9.85 ($12.87)

Insect repellent: £12.31 ($16.08)

3-course dinner with wine: £59.08 ($77.17)

16. New York City, US — £93.90 ($122.64)

Coffee: £1.33 ($1.74)

Beer: £3.80 ($4.96)

Bottle of water: £0.76 ($0.99)

Suncream: £5.70 ($7.44)

Insect repellent: £3.41 ($4.45)

3-course dinner with wine: £64.65 ($84.44)

15. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — £91.24 ($119.21)

Coffee: £1.32 ($1.72)

Beer: £2.28 ($2.98)

Bottle of water: £0.35 ($0.46)

Suncream: £5.26 ($7)

Insect repellent: £5.26 ($6.87)

3-course dinner with wine: £61.42 ($80.25)

14. Seoul, South Korea — £89.93 ($117.50)

Coffee: £2.22 ($2.90)

Beer: £2.96 ($3.87)

Bottle of water: £0.63 ($0.82)

Suncream: £3.70 ($4.68)

Insect repellent: £1.41 ($1.84)

3-course dinner with wine: £66.55 ($86.95)

13. Penang, Malaysia — £87.92 ($114.87)

Coffee: £2.70 ($3.53)

Beer: £5.30 ($6.92)

Bottle of water: £0.72 ($0.94)

Suncream: £11.53 ($15.06)

Insect repellent: £4.42 ($5.77)

3-course dinner with wine: £49.07 ($64.11)

12. Tamarindo, Costa Rica — £87.03 ($113.71)

Tamarindo, Costa Rica (Shutterstock)

Coffee: £1.38 ($1.80)

Beer: £1.84 ($2.40)

Bottle of water: £1.69 ($2.21)

Suncream: £7.59 ($9.92)

Insect repellent: £5.52 ($7.21)

3-course dinner with wine: £58.28 ($76.15)

11. Hoi An, Vietnam — £84.78 ($110.73)

Coffee: £2.38 ($3.11)

Beer: £2.79 ($3.64)

Bottle of water: £1.94 ($2.53)

Suncream: £5.59 ($7.30)

Insect repellent: £3.73 ($4.87)

3-course dinner with wine: £56.62 ($73.95)

10. Grand Baie, Mauritius — £83.70 ($109.32)

Coffee: £1.72 ($2.25)

Beer: £2.86 ($3.74)

Bottle of water: £1.52 ($1.99)

Suncream: £13.04 ($17.03)

Insect repellent: £4.24 ($5.54)

3-course dinner with wine: £49.26 ($64.34)

9. Orlando, US — £79.76 ($104.18)

Coffee: £1.52 ($1.99)

Beer: £3.80 ($4.96)

Bottle of water: £1.52 ($1.99)

Suncream: £6.08 ($7.94)

Insect repellent: £3.80 ($4.96)

3-course dinner with wine: £49.44 ($64.57)

8. Lima, Peru — £78.52 ($102.56)

Coffee: £2.91 ($3.80)

Beer: £2.42 ($3.16)

Bottle of water: £1.45 ($1.89)

Suncream: £12.12 ($15.83)

Insect repellent: £4.85 ($6.33)

3-course dinner with wine: £43.63 ($56.99)

7. Phuket, Thailand — £75.72 ($98.90)

Coffee: £1.38 ($1.80)

Beer: £1.72 ($2.25)

Bottle of water: £0.47 ($0.61)

Suncream: £3.62 ($4.73)

Insect repellent: £2.02 ($2.64)

3-course dinner with wine: £57.44 ($75.02)

6. Cancun, Mexico — £74.26 ($96.99)

Coffee: £1.89 ($2.47)

Beer: £2.07 ($2.70)

Bottle of water: £0.78 ($1.02)

Suncream: £8.23 ($10.75)

Insect repellent: £3.53 ($4.61)

3-course dinner with wine: £44.79 ($58.50)

5. Colombo, Sri Lanka — £70.61 ($92.22)

Coffee: £1.27 ($1.66)

Beer: £2.16 ($2.82)

Bottle of water: £0.69 ($0.90)

Suncream: £4.90 ($6.40)

Insect repellent: £4.04 ($5.28)

3-course dinner with wine: £46.12 ($60.24)

4. Mombasa, Kenya — £69.41 ($90.66)

Coffee: £1.59 ($2.08)

Beer: £1.99 ($2.60)

Bottle of water: £1.08 ($1.41)

Suncream: £11.16 ($14.58)

Insect repellent: £3.19 ($4.17)

3-course dinner with wine: £41.85 ($54.66)

3. Tokyo, Japan — £63.87 ($83.42)​

Coffee: £2.06 ($2.69)

Beer: £4.13 ($5.39)

Bottle of water: £1.61 ($2.10)

Suncream: £3.04 ($3.97)

Insect repellent: £4.11 ($5.37)

3-course dinner with wine: £39.79 ($51.97)

2. Bali, Indonesia — £62.56 ($81.71)

Coffee: £1.57 ($2.05)

Beer: £1.06 ($1.38)

Bottle of water: £0.31 ($0.40)

Suncream: £10.99 ($14.35)

Insect repellent: £0.63 ($0.82)

3-course dinner with wine: £37.58 ($49.08)

1. Cape Town, South Africa — £48.89 ($63.86)​

Coffee: £1.10 ($1.44)

Beer: £1.37 ($1.79)

Bottle of water: £0.66 ($0.86)

Suncream: £6.58 ($8.59)

Insect repellent: £4.38 ($5.72)

3-course dinner with wine: £27.40 ($35.79)

Read more:

• This chart is easy to interpret: It says we're screwed

• How Uber became the world's most valuable startup

• These 4 things could trigger the next crisis in Europe

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.