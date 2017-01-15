A woman is believed to have saved the life of a baby deer by performing CPR on it after it fell into a swimming pool.

The unidentified woman worked for eight minutes to bring the young animal spluttering back to life.

She even performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as well as chest compressions, before wrapping the deer in a warm towel.

The woman, reportedly a doctor, is seen kneeling over the deer while wearing plastic gloves.

Captions on the footage say: "So this deer fell in her pool and drowned. She happens to be a doctor and knows CPR.

"Yeah, she saved him.

"Bambi soon goes to the edge of the woods where Momma is waiting."

Since being posted on Facebook the video has been watched hundreds of thousands of times.

Users praised the woman. One said she had a "heart of gold" and another said "that little deer was very lucky she found him".