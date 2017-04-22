Adam Johnson's prison comments were predictably abhorrent – but so was the media's reporting of them

I found myself this week imagining what it must feel like to be Adam Johnson’s victim. In a newly leaked prison video, the footballer is seen laughing that he wishes he’d raped his 15-year-old victim, given he’d been convicted anyway for sexual activity with an underage girl. The sentiment is expressed so casually: the only downside to sexual violence is punishment. If you’re going to get in trouble anyway, then you might as well make the most of it.

Watching him speak, you get the sense that he barely recognises his victim as fully human. She’s a lump of meat. An object. Her suffering is relevant only in so far as a subject of curiosity and amusement. I wonder what must have gone through his head as he listened to the teenager speak at his trial. Despite being legally entitled to anonymity, she received rape threats and abusive messages online. She told the court that she “absolutely hated” the footballer because “he told everyone he was innocent and he made people call me a liar”.

It’s likely this is the worst thing that has ever happened to that 15-year-old girl. It will have disrupted her life at every possible level. Not only the crime itself, but the whole accompanying circus. The threats and the abuse, yes, but also the broader experience of being questioned and judged and scrutinised. The media coverage that invites audiences to conjecture about her behaviour and culpability. As she tries to return to something approximating normality, this development will throw everything off course. Imagine having to watch your abuser saying he wishes he hurt you more than he did. Imagine knowing that video will be viewed by millions of people across the country, and that some of them probably agree.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

2/30 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

3/30 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

4/30 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

5/30 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

6/30 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

7/30 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

8/30 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

9/30 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

10/30 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

11/30 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

12/30 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

13/30 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

14/30 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

15/30 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

16/30 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

17/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

18/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

19/30 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

20/30 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

21/30 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

22/30 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

23/30 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

24/30 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

25/30 5 April 2017 Getty Images

26/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

27/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

28/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

29/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

30/30 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

As sickening and distressing as it must be for the victim, I do think outlets are justified in publishing the footage. It’s important to show the sort of predator that Adam Johnson actually is. And beyond the specific case, I think it provides a useful insight into the mind set of predatory men. Far harder to defend is the specific nature of much of the coverage. The word rape is written in block capitals as if it’s some sort of lurid detail, not a serious and traumatising violent crime. Photos of Johnson’s ex-girlfriend are included for no other reason than she is attractive. Reporting takes the same breathless, excited tone you find in tabloid reports of celebrity affairs.

This is one of a range of approaches to sexual violence adopted by mainstream media outlets. Incidents involving high-profile perpetrators, such as Johnson, are frequently treated as gossip. The audience is invited to follow proceedings as they would a soap opera. Even when celebrities aren’t involved, reporting sometimes adopts a gossipy tone – details of offences are highlighted in order to scandalise and titillate.

Bill O'Reilly: A history of on-air sexism

Sombre and broader coverage is most common in one specific circumstance: when perpetrators are recent migrants or members of stigmatised groups. In the year spanning 2015-2016, police recorded 23,851 reports of adults being raped. Most of these crimes did not receive national media attention. Cases were more likely to be covered if they reinforce existing narratives about the dangers of immigration.

Sexual violence is recognised as culturally embedded and endemic only when it can be deployed to attack other cultures. When sexual violence is committed by white, British men it’s treated as an isolated aberration or curiosity. As far as Adam Johnson is demonised, it’s as an individual. There’s little consideration of how his status as a wealthy and high profile individual might have enabled his crime. How his contempt for his victim is a product of power dynamics and wider social forces.

If mainstream coverage did begin placing these kinds of incidents in a broader context, journalists would be forced to acknowledge similar dynamics at play within our own industry. Bill O’Reilly has recently been fired from Fox News following a string of sexual harassment allegations, but he’s far from the only media figure to abuse his power in a similar way. I’ve lost count of the number of troubling anecdotes I’ve heard from young journalists working here in the UK.

An industry-wide commitment to taking sexual violence seriously could spearhead a broader cultural transformation. It's not enough to publish the occasional feminist think piece – every piece of reporting must avoid perpetuating victim blaming and apologist tropes.

Media outlets getting their own houses in order is a vital first step. No wonder crimes like Adam Johnson's are covered so insensitively when incidents are brushed under the carpet within journalists' own ranks.