The attempt by Momentum’s Hackney branch to “change the narrative” around Jeremy Corbyn by encouraging members to put a tenner on their hero is working out about as well as the FA’s appointment of Sam Allardyce to manage England.

There’s a reason I drew that analogy in a piece about political betting, and it’s this: it doesn’t matter how dire England’s performances have been in international championships, the footsoldiers in a small army of loyal supporters always bet with their hearts and not their heads, backing their heroes and becoming paid up members of the Bookmakers Benevolent Society in the process.

Jeremy Corbyn’s hardcore fans are no different. Like England fans, they should all wear little lapel pins bearing the legend “mug punter” if they put money on him. They've certainly had no effect on his odds to become Prime Minister, which are drifting.

MPs clear way for general election on 8 June



I say that as someone who personally views that the prospect of five more years of Theresa May and her blue band of Brexiteers with something approaching horror. It is about as appetising as a three day old donner kebab. It's just that my betting head tells me that’s what we’re going to get.

Even after 12 months of shocks, upheaval and downright madness, there is nothing that would persuade me to put my hard earned on Jezza upsetting the odds sufficiently to become Prime Minister or even on Labour winning the most seats.

The party is a best priced 14-1 to do that. You can get 40-1 on a Labour majority Government.

If you look at the other shocks that have occurred the last 12 months, none of them were that much of a shock.

The EU referendum always looked like it was going to be close, and even in the days leading up to the US election, when Donald Trump was whinging about fixes and Hilary Clinton looked nailed on, forecasters were rating his chances at between 10 and 20 per cent. He never hit double figure odds during the campaign.

Labour’s odds translate into an implied 6.7 per cent chance to win the most seats, and 2.4 per cent to win a majority and they don't look generous.

Just yesterday William Hill cut the flip side; a Tory majority, to 1-7 (it having started out 1-5).

Spokesman Rupert Adams reckons it will be at 1-20 by polling day. That’s because the big money punters haven’t really got started.

By that, I mean the people who’ll cheerfully put five and six figures sums on a May win because they see it as “buying money”; more of a tax free investment than a gamble.

It is true that opinion polls in the UK have to be taken with a very large pinch of salt. Nate Silver, who runs the consistently excellent American website FiveThirtyEight.com, a stats nerd’s delight, points out that they are far more unreliable than their US equivalents, with a much higher margin of error when set against actual results. The UK electorate can also be very volatile.

But the biggest flaw in UK polling has proven to be the consistent under estimation of Tory support.

The earthquake it would take for Labour to dig itself out of its current hole would be something far, far greater than anything we have so far seen, even in the volatile times in which we live.

UK news in pictures







43 show all UK news in pictures



















































































1/43 24 April 2017 A gorse fire in Gougane Barra valley, Co Cork. More than 30 firefighters tackled the inferno through the night, protecting a house and 'a large area of forestry', believed to be some 300 acres Neil Lucey/PA Wire

2/43 24 April 2017 A forensic scientist works at the scene in Cranbourne Rd, Chorlton-cum-Hardy where ex-Royal Navy officer Michael Samwell, 35, was fatally injured as he confronted thieves outside his home Getty Images

3/43 24 April 2017 Chorlton Runners' David Wyeth and Swansea Harriers' Matthew Rees during a photocall at The Tower Bridge Hotel, London. Wyeth was struggling to make it to the famous Finish Line on The Mall when Rees came to his aid, putting his own race on hold to help Wyeth to cross the line Adam Davy/PA Wire

4/43 24 April 2017 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland drives the steam train 'Salmon' during his visit to the Royal Deeside Railway in Banchory Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

5/43 24 April 2017 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland views the restored carriages which were vandalised in August 2015 during his visit to the Royal Deeside Railway in Banchory Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

6/43 24 April 2017 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland as he views the inside of the restored carriages which were vandalised in August 2015 during his visit to the Royal Deeside Railway in Banchory Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

7/43 24 April 2017 Architect Lord Norman Foster at a photocall at the Guildhall Art Gallery in London, after receiving the Freedom of the City of London Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

8/43 24 April 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn attends the STUC conference in Aviemore, Scotland Reuters

9/43 24 April 2017 Paul Nuttall at the UKIP policy announcement, Marriott County Hall Hotel, London Rex

10/43 23 April 2017 Womens Elite winner Mary Keitany of Kenya celebrates winning in World Record time after the London Marathon Rex

11/43 23 April 2017 Mens Elite Winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya and Womens Elite winner Mary Keitany of Kenya celebrate with Prince Harry after the London Marathon Rex

12/43 23 April 2017 Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier helping an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon Reuters

13/43 23 April 2017 A runner squirts water towards Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they hand out water to runners during the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Getty Images

14/43 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

15/43 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

16/43 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

17/43 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

18/43 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

19/43 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

20/43 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

21/43 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

22/43 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

23/43 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

24/43 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

25/43 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

26/43 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

27/43 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

28/43 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

29/43 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

30/43 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

31/43 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

32/43 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

33/43 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

34/43 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

35/43 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

36/43 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

37/43 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

38/43 5 April 2017 Getty Images

39/43 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

40/43 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

41/43 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

42/43 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

43/43 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

That said, while the election might look like a snooze from the perspective of the headline “who’s going to win” markets, that’s not to say there aren’t money making opportunities.

Consider this: the bookies usually have months to prepare for general elections. When they are called, the detailed analysis and statistical modelling they rely upon are usually all there and ready for them.

Theresa May’s U-turn after a walk on a Welsh hillside has left them scrambling to catch up.

There are a huge array of markets on offer, and pricing them up is typically either a one man or a part-time job for the members of a team.

As a result, the potential for pricing mistakes this time around is high. Political punters, who tend to be well informed, and inclined to place chunky bets, have a great chance to put one over on them.

But the uncertainty factor haunts both sides, particularly when you move away from the headline markets.

Personally, I'm keen on the over/under markets when it comes to the number seats.

Elections ETC, a blog run by Oxford University politics professor Steve Fisher and former student Jonathan Jones, has made a projection based on the polls that takes into account the effect of the apparent Tory revival in Scotland, and also considers that the fall in support for Ukip they are showing will be felt disproportionately in England and Wales (Ukip’s support north of the border is minimal).

Taking this into account, it projects 181 seats for Labour. While I’d still take that with a pinch of salt (the Lib Dem projection of just nine seats looks very low to my eyes) Coral has 5/6 on Labour to win 162.5 seats and above. Back it.

Talking of Lib Dems, the betting currently suggests they will win between 24 and 27 seats. While hardcore retainers such as myself might cheer a Lib Dem surge, as I said at the off, betting is something you should do with your head.

There will be more Lib Dems in the new Parliament than in the old, and the return of some the party’s big beasts such as Vince Cable and Simon Hughes. The party is picking up members at quite a rate too.

I’d still counsel caution. The Lib Dems are traditionally strong in the West Country, which is Brexit country, and while they may claim scalps in London (and Cheltenham?) I worry about their prospects in many of the Tory constituencies they need to take. Take the under 27.5 seats Coral is offering. Bet365’s under is 24.5, which looks more realistic. If your heart tells you to back the Lib Dems, you'd best back that bookie's over.

The markets for individual constituencies should be out in the next few days. Depending on the price (I’d want decent odds against) keep an eye on Ilford North, which happens to be my constituency.

Wes Streeting is bright, working class, everything a constituency MP should be, and upset the odds last time when he unseated the sitting Tory.

He faces an uphill struggle based on the national polls, but this is one instance where I wonder if his local following might swing it for him. He’s bloodied Michael Gove nose (it was beautiful to watch) in Parliament, and if the Labour Party has a future, he needs to be part of it. But it’s his work in the constituency that may swing it for him.