Britain's Brexit prospects are not as catastrophic as Project Fear warned

Next week we will learn the Brexit plan. Or rather we will get a feel for the balance of objectives that the UK has in seeking its divorce, for a) we would be very stupid ahead of tricky negotiations to reveal our red lines, and b) the other party will have ideas too about the split. Who gets the house? Who takes care of the children? How messy will the whole break-up be? But the Prime Minister will have to sketch what she thinks the best relationship might be – not so much what we want or unpleasant we think the tussle will be, but rather how might there be a more harmonious relationship in the future than there has been in the past.

So the thing to look for will be the extent to which the UK thinks the whole business could end up as a plus for both sides. In short, this is not a zero-sum game, or a negative for both, but rather a positive outcome for the continent of Europe as a whole.

If that seems Panglossian, consider this. A successful UK economy is good for Europe, and in the past few weeks there has been a shift in mood about the future of the UK post-Brexit. The key driver behind this has been the insouciant way consumers have shrugged off the supposed threat to their living standards. Now, this may be temporary: Armageddon may simply be postponed. But there has been a growing awareness, evident in share markets, that growth this year may be barely dented by political upheaval. There are several elements to this.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

One, articulated by Mark Carney, is the Bank of England view that a hard Brexit would be more damaging to Europe than it would be to the UK. Now that is a negative sum game point, and I’m sure he is right that disruption in financial services is unequivocally a negative for everyone. But there is a growing feeling in the City that the worst-case scenario – that UK financial services deal with Europe on the same basis as they do with everywhere else – would not be too bad. As for Europe, the chief negotiator Michel Barnier is understood to have warned of financial instability in the Eurozone if the UK did not get a special deal maintaining European access to UK financial services.

A second comes from the universities, a section of society generally anti-Brexit. Here there have been two shifts. One is the realisation that non-EU students pay more than EU ones, and so financially higher education may actually benefit from Brexit if fewer EU students come. That is, of course, provided open access to universities is maintained. That is the big worry. The other point is that European research funding may have skewed collaboration away from the best US, Canadian, Australian and East Asian universities, and towards lower-ranked European ones. (On the QS ranking the top non-UK EU university comes in at 33.)

A third is the awareness that the failure to reach agreement with Europe, which is a real possibility, while not ideal would be acceptable in the short-term and positive in the long. Out of the top five export markets, three are outside the EU – they go the US, Germany, Switzerland, China and France in that order.

Theresa May avoids directly answering four questions in a row on Brexit

This has shifted the debate. The UK position is still unclear, even muddled as critics of Brexit assert. There is almost certainly a difference of emphasis between Philip Hammond and Theresa May, quite aside from the different objectives of the three Brexit ministers. But you can see the outlines of a deal that would work for all. The question is whether that deal can be struck.

So this week the question is whether Theresa May will go beyond outlining the UK position and start to sketch a wider vision for the UK as a harmonious partner of the EU. The phrase “Continental Partnership” was coined in a paper last summer by the Bruegel Institute, an influential Brussels think tank, to describe a Europe of an inner core and an outer ring, with the UK the initial member of the second group. I heard a former European Prime Minister talking privately about just such an idea at a meeting in Europe just before Christmas.

Legally there will be a divorce. There is no question about that. But it could be of a “living apart together” nature. We would still function as a couple, just a couple that needed rather a lot of space between us.