The Leave campaign did not tell the British people that “taking back control” could mean following the USA wherever the latest Administration leads us: independence from Europe, but dependence on the USA. Tony Blair committed his government to an uncritical “special” relationship with President George W. Bush, which led the UK to follow America into Iraq to depose Saddam Hussein. Theresa May’s pledge to unite the country will collapse – is she is determined on a similar special relationship with President Trump.

There's a worrying contrast between the way Conservative ministers treat our American and our European partners. Towards Washington they express warm emotions and undying loyalty, and alter long-standing British positions – on Israel-Palestine and West Bank settlements, for example – to fit in with changing positions in Washington. The Prime Minister reminded Sky in her interview on January 8 that Britain has “shared values” with the United States – though she has never referred to our sharing values with France, the Netherlands or Germany. Towards our continental neighbours ministers are purely transactional, and sometimes confrontational. The Foreign Secretary has made no efforts to build good relations with his continental colleagues. The Chancellor has threatened the Germans with aggressive tax competition unless they offer us generous terms on Brexit.

There's an underlying anti-European prejudice beneath the pursuit of Hard Brexit: a denial of Britain's shared history and interests with our neighbours, an insistence that we share American exceptionalism. Daniel Hannan's Inventing Freedom: How the English-Speaking Peoples Made the Modern World has become Conservative orthodoxy. Winston Churchill published a far more elegant version of the myth of Anglo-Saxon exceptionalism in The History of the English-Speaking Peoples, 60 years ago, begun before the Second World War to argue the case for partnership between the British Empire and the United States.

1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Andrew Roberts, one of the leading members of the Eurosceptic “Historians for Britain” group during the EU referendum campaign, updated the story in a recent book from the peak of Anglo-Saxon empire in 1900, where Churchill had stopped. But he failed to explain the impact of the loss of empire, America’s increasing ethnic diversity, the rising importance of the Pacific and America’s west coast and the declining importance in American politics of New England, the heartland of Atlantic-oriented White Anglo-Saxons.

Our Conservative cabinet seems to have swallowed the whole Anglo-Saxon world of the hard leavers, in its emotional embrace of the Trump Administration and enthusiasm for free trade agreements for English-speaking countries like New Zealand above major trading partners like the Netherlands and Germany. Nostalgia for the Commonwealth in the Conservative Party, as an alternative framework for trade and cooperation to Europe, was reflected in Theresa May’s ambitious trade visit to India. Some ministers, at least, learned during that visit that nostalgia for echoes of the British Empire is not an emotion that Indian policy-makers share.

Churchill’s conceptualisation of Britain’s continuing claim to a global foreign policy, in the post-war years, was that Britain balanced carefully between three circles of influence: the transatlantic, the European, and the Commonwealth. Churchill thought we could partner an integrating continent from the outside. Harold Macmillan realised that the recovery of Germany meant that we had to exercise British influence by full engagement with our partners across the Channel.

In the 40 years since the UK joined the EU, regular meetings with our EU partners have proved the most effective way to promote Britain’s international interests, in international organisations, in relations with Russia and China, and negotiations with Iran. No one in government has yet spelled out what will replace this framework, or how a closer dependence on Washington will better serve British interests.

It's in Britain's long-term interests to maintain close relations both with the USA and with our European neighbours, not to follow the Trump Administration blindly and alienate our partners across the Channel. Theresa May has said several times that “we are leaving the EU but we are not leaving Europe”.

It's beginning to look now as if the government wants to turn its back on the European continent, and hope that Trump will embrace us more closely than anyone else.

William Wallace is a Liberal Democrat Peer