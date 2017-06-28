Thank Jeremy Corbyn, not Theresa May, for the Conservatives' latest U-turn

When Philip Hammond urged Theresa May to call a snap election, he is said by ministers to have argued that the hit to the economy and living standards from Brexit would make it very hard for the Conservatives to win the next election due in 2020.

Although the Chancellor got a frosty response from May, to his surprise she changed her mind and he got his election. But his hopes, that with one bound, the Tories would be free of their economic woes, were shattered by May’s disastrous campaign.

Despite that, the Chancellor is clearly enjoying life. He knows that if May had increased her slim majority, he would have been sacked, and probably replaced by Damian Green or Amber Rudd. Instead, Hammond can push the boundaries of government policy as he tries to soften May’s hard Brexit, knowing she lacks the authority to rein him in.

But there is little for Hammond to celebrate on the domestic front. He has conceded that voters are tiring of austerity, insisting the Tories are “not deaf” to the message of 8 June, while adding that the case for “sound money” has to be made anew.

UK news in pictures







21 show all UK news in pictures







































1/21 27 June 2017 Workers using safety harnesses abseil off Bray Tower on the Chacots Estate in North London. The abseilers were taking measurements and taking notes as they scaled the building. The high-rise Tower blocks in Camden are still in the process of evacuation with some tenants refusing to leave after the cladding on the buildings was discovered to be similar to that found on the fire stricken Grenfell Tower Pete Maclaine / i-Images

2/21 27 June 2017 Workmen start to remove cladding on Hornchurch Court, Hulme, Manchester as as Prime Minister Theresa May has said there must be a "major national investigation" into the use of potentially flammable cladding on high-rise towers across the country over a period of decades in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire PA

3/21 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

4/21 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

5/21 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

6/21 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

7/21 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

8/21 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

9/21 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

10/21 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

11/21 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

12/21 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

13/21 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

14/21 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

15/21 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

16/21 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

17/21 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

18/21 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

19/21 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

20/21 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

21/21 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

It was no surprise the Tories lost the economic argument in the election since they barely made an argument at all. That left the field clear for Jeremy Corbyn to run on an anti-austerity ticket. Labour was in tune with the new public mood. The NatCen British Social Attitudes Survey published today shows that, for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, more people want to see increased spending and taxes rather than to keep them at the same level. It is a tipping point.

A survey by GQR for the TUC found that some 62 per cent of voters who moved to Labour in the election believed public services needed more money, even if that meant taxes rising. Some 68 per cent of people who voted Tory want the one per cent cap on public sector pay rises lifted.

No wonder Labour is making hay. Its amendment to the Queen’s Speech calls for an end to the pay cap and plays to recent events, opposing further cuts to the police and fire services while commending their response to the terrorist attacks and Grenfell Tower fire.

Although the Government’s agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party will ensure the amendment is defeated, this will only heighten the Tories’ troubles as they try to defend their dodgy deal. Their line that we can afford a £1bn bung for Northern Ireland because we have a “strong economy” puts a question mark over the need for more austerity. It seems to be selective.

The election has only increased the pressure on Hammond, the opposite of what he intended. Plans to means-test pensioners’ winter fuel allowances and raise the state pension by at least 2.5 per cent a year have been dumped; they would never have got through the Commons. A growing funding crisis in schools will be worsened now that the Government will not secure savings by ending free lunches for five-to-seven year-olds, also abandoned. Having forced local authorities to bear the brunt of the cuts since 2010, ministers will be pilloried if they fail to meet the cost of fire safety measures in tower blocks. That is before Hammond even thinks about health and social care, which will need more money just to stand still.

The Tory mood is changing. Sir Oliver Letwin, the former Cabinet minister seen as an axe man at the 2001 election when he hinted at £20bn of cuts, now acknowledges the case for austerity to be eased. In this afternoon’s debate on the Queen’s Speech, other Tories joined the clamour for a rethink. Sarah Wollaston said: “There is no doubt in my mind that seven years of this [pay rise] cap are now having a significant impact on morale within the health service and across our wider public sector."

All is not lost for the Tories. The Social Attitudes Survey suggests that people still want a strong line on crime, security and defence, areas on which the Tories ought to be able to beat Labour. But the election revealed the people’s priority, so the Tories will first have to eliminate their negatives on public services.

While I was writing this piece, Downing Street sources signalled that the public sector pay cap will be reviewed. It was due to last until 2019 but it seems that May now wants to end it in the Budget this autumn. Hammond is not convinced yet. The test will be whether the Government meets the higher pay bill; if he does not, then hospitals, schools, the police and the fire service will come under even more pressure.

With another election possible at any time, the Tories do not have a moment to lose. They say they are listening to voters and learning. But they wouldn’t be lifting the cap if May had won her majority. So we should really thank Corbyn rather than May for her latest U-turn.