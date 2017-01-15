I’ve been allowed to see the plans for Donald Trump’s inauguration in advance – this is what will really happen

For some it will be met with fear, and others with joy, but there is no question that the world will never be the same after the inauguration of Donald J Trump as President of the United States. This campaign has been anything but normal, so what does that mean for the actual Inauguration Day? What can we expect? And why hasn’t BuzzFeed leaked something about it yet?

Luckily, I’ve been able to get an advance copy of the inaugural itinerary, which highlights the main parts of this historic day. BuzzFeed aren’t the only ones who are friends with MI6 agents. Let’s just say you learn a lot on the school run.

The whole event will be non-traditional right from the start.

The Arrival

Trump will be arriving by helicopter, instead of a motorcade. The helicopter won’t land to drop him off: it will hover over the Capitol Building, and Trump will jump down to the platform using only his hair as a parachute.

The Oath

The incoming president will start the ceremony by swearing an oath on the Bible. He gets to choose the bible he uses. And that will be first edition print of his bible, The Art of the Deal.

The Speech

After taking the oath, Trump will make his first address to the nation as President. In Russian.

Normally the speech is quite long but Donald’s one will only be delivered in statements that are 140 characters each.

Trump will promise to do everything he can to make America great again. If it doesn’t work, he will do what he’s done so successfully with many of his previous businesses, and declare bankruptcy.

The new President Trump will discuss how he plans to build a wall between what he does as president and his businesses. The wall will be about three feet high and his sons will run the Trump Organisation from the other side of that wall in the Oval Office. He promises to put the wall up as soon as Mexico pays for it.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

In the speech he will also announce his updated list of US allies and enemies. It is based on people who say nice things about him. The naughty list countries will be bombed into lumps of coal.

As a tribute to his wife Melania, the last half of the speech will be copied from a previous president: Richard Nixon.

The Family

Trump’s entire family will join him for the event, his children and the new First Lady. But the plan isn’t for Melania to be a typical First Lady in the White House. In fact, she won’t even be in the White House: she’s staying in New York. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will take on the duties normally done by the President’s wife. Donald’s really looking forward to that.

The Celebration

After the speech, the party starts. Trump has had a hard time getting celebrities to commit to the festivities, although I’m still waiting for a call. I’m sure they just don’t have my new number.

His spokesperson has said this inauguration doesn’t need a lot of celebrities anyway, because, as the figurehead of The Apprentice, Trump is the biggest of them all. Most people in the White House will be hoping for a quick firing.

Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump to mock press conference and dossier allegations

The plan is to make the whole ceremony a more sensual affair. Which makes sense since having affairs is something Donald has experience in.

History is Made

It is quite a transition – just this week millions watched President Obama’s farewell address with tears in their eyes, I would imagine they will also have tears in their eyes at Trum’s inauguration, but for different reasons.

Many in the US are looking forward to the historic day, because it is only after he becomes the President that his formal impeachment can begin.

Erich McElroy is a UK-based American pundit and comedian