Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Hey people, get used to it, it’s not a bad dream, this is happening! Already sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts so now officially 45th President! WILD!!!

11.32 AM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Roberts a total doofus btw. Cast his Supreme Ct swing vote to save Obamacare which I’m going to scrap. Affordable Care Act an outstanding replacement which will take up all the slack #GoACA

11.33 AM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Obama Worst President EVER but not a bad guy. Thanks to @POTUS for being so nice to me (Michelle also nice to Melania) since my unpresidented landslide win. Hope he’ll be happy back home in Mombasa! #phoneybirthcertificate

11.35 AM - 20 Jan 2017

Donald Trump's inauguration: What actually happens?



Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

But Obama isn’t @POTUS now, I am. @Kellyannepolls, get that America’s Got Talent girl to entertain the crowd while I change my Twitter profile. I’m supersmart so it won’t take long!!!

11.37 AM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

Wasn’t she fabulous? Everyone give it up for Jackie Thingummyjig. No obscure nebbishes at my inaug like loser Obama’s!!! #whoneedsAretha #suckitupBeyonce

2.17PM- 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

Such tremendous plans for next 4 years. Last 4 under affirmative action Precedent a total disaster (terrible for jobs, disgraceful Iran deal, lack of precedential dignity). But Obama’s gone and I’m in. Orange is the new black!

2.19 PM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

Speaking of lesbo inmates, a big shout out to Hillary Clinton. So good to see you here today, Hillary, and look forward to catching up with your news on visitors’ day! #lockherup

2.21 PM - 20 Jan 2017

Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

Totally biased @CNN claiming there was something in brilliant inaug speech (which I wrote myself!) about putting Hillary in gaol. Sleazy liars! NEVER SAID IT. No wonder irrelevant @CNN ratings down the pan!!

2.22 PM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

Kids, it means the world to have you here today. Ivanka, you’ll be wonderful 1st Lady. Tiffany - it is Tiffany, right? - I love you. Barron, now I’m POTUS you’ll have more frogs than you have time to pull the legs off …

2.23 PM- 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

… and Uday and Qusay (my nicknames for Donald Jnr and Eric; cute huh?) you’ll be so great running the businesses while I’m Prez. Especially you Donald. Eric not so bright. On his good days he’s Biff Loman!!! #getEricDNAtested

2.25 PM- 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

Today also special for me because I swore on holy bible to protect US Constitution I love. And I WILL protect it. Believe me, I’ll protect every bit of it!!!!

2.28 PM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

Failing fake news site Buzzfeed claims I suggested Eric dumb. Isn’t it crazy, I'm worth billions, employ thousands, yet libeled by sleazy morons! I’ll make it so easy to sue media reptiles even if it means scrapping 1st Amendment!!!

2.32 PM - 20 Jan 2017

1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

Unlike Eric my IQ is one of the highest (sorry losers and haters but you all know it!!!) so foreign affairs much easier for me than dishonest media scum pretend. Key thing: prioritising ….

2.34 PM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

1) Scrap ugly wind turbines ripping Scotland apart and ruining views from golf hotels. Madness! If @AlexSalmond and @NicolaSturgeon (gross; scarier than Kathy Bates in Misery) play hardball, I’ll send Pacific fleet to North Sea to negotiate!!!

2.36 PM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

2) Improve relations with Russia. I could care less what the bedwetters (no, not Olga and Ekaterina in Room 279. Never happened! THEY DON’T EXIST!!) think about Vladimir Putin. We’re going to shower Kremlin with love #goldenrelationship

2.39 PM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

3) We’re going to build a beautiful wall on the southern border, and who’s going to pay? Yeah, that’s right, Mexico. Or us. Almost certainly us. But Mexico’ll get a $25bn bill to stick in its bottom drawer until I’m gone.

2.41 PM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

For years our country has been divided and angry but THAT WILL CHANGE!!! We need to end the bitterness and recrimination to Make America Great Again!!! We’ll learn to forgive and forget, and unite #turntheothercheek

2.43 PM - 20 Jan 2017

Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

I’m going to put fat disgusting Rosie O’Donnell in the same cell as Hillary Clinton. And WORST ACTRESS Meryl Streep. And sad loser Selina Scott. Also pathetic failure Alec Baldwin who\ll have to watch! #cruelandunsualpunishment

2.45 PM - 20 Jan 2017



Donald J. Trump

@realPOTUS

In conclusion, we’re going to start winning big again by putting our interests first, and not foreign countries like dumbass Obama!!!! So drink to new Prez with a traditional toast in the greatest country on earth. Nostrovia!!!!!!!

2.50 PM - 20 Jan 2017