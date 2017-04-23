Five things to look out for this week in world economics

This will be a busy week. America first. We will get another taste of what that might mean, when Donald Trump announces his tax plans on Wednesday. He said on Friday that there would be an announcement then and tweeted on Saturday: “Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION will be announced next Wednesday”.

There are two problems here. One is that this seems to be totally unplanned in the sense that the US Treasury had not expected it and is not ready with specific plans. The other is that, as always, the President proposes and Congress disposes. It is not at all clear what he can get through Congress, despite the Republicans controlling both houses. A little clarification came over the weekend from an unnamed Administration official, who said: “We are moving forward on comprehensive tax reform that cuts tax rates for individuals, simplifies our overly complicated system and creates jobs by making American businesses competitive.” The announcement itself would be of “broad principles and priorities”.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

2/30 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

3/30 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

4/30 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

5/30 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

6/30 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

7/30 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

8/30 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

9/30 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

10/30 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

11/30 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

12/30 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

13/30 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

14/30 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

15/30 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

16/30 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

17/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

18/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

19/30 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

20/30 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

21/30 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

22/30 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

23/30 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

24/30 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

25/30 5 April 2017 Getty Images

26/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

27/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

28/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

29/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

30/30 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

The key thing to look for will not be what happens to headline top rates of tax for individuals, because we know that will come down. What will matter will be what the plan is for corporation tax (will the idea of some sort of tax on imports be retained?) and what are the plans to close loopholes for both personal income and company taxation. As always, look for the market reaction. What will happen to the shares of Walmart, potentially a big loser from any additional taxation on imports, and Boeing, potentially a big gainer because it exports so much? Also look for the reaction from the Republican leadership in Congress. The plan that will be sketched won’t be the final one by any means, but if Congress does not buy into those principles and priorities then stalemate would result.

The big financial story in the US will be company results. This is a huge week here, for more than 190 members of the S&P 500 index are reporting. These account for some 40 per cent of the index’s value, and include Google’s parent Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Exxon. If corporate America remains solid, this will bolster political support for the new Administration. Wall Street has so far given a cautious vote of support for Donald Trump. Will it continue?

French expatriates cast their votes in London for presidential election

The great European political event of the week of course is the first round of the French elections and the reaction to them. Writing ahead of even a sniff of an outcome I think the thing to acknowledge is that France will be on edge right through the summer. If you want a single indicator of that tension, look at the gap between the interest rate on French 10-year bonds and the equivalent German ones. That has widened in the past week for obvious reasons. The other thing to be aware of is that the French economic outlook has improved quite a bit in recent months: French business is more optimistic about growth than German business, a rare reversal. French voters will, whatever they do, be making a political statement rather than an economic one.

The stronger the performance of the eurozone economy, the earlier the European Central Bank will start to tighten policy. There is an ECB meeting and press conference on Thursday, and while there will be no immediate change in policy, look for hints about the ending of QE and the retreat from negative interest rates.

This is also the week when we will get the preliminary estimates of first quarter GDP growth for a number of countries, including the US, UK, France, and Spain. Expect the UK rate of growth out on Friday to slow a bit from the final quarter is last year, perhaps down to 0.4 per cent. Anything lower than that would be a shock, but do remember that the GDP figures are subject to huge revisions, and while the number may generate political resonance it won’t be that significant in economic terms. More generally, decent growth from the major developed countries will support the gradual rising optimism about the world economy later this year. Politics may be tricky but growth looks solid.