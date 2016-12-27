The travel industry, like the media industry, loves an anniversary. But I wonder how widely three revolutionary events in different parts of the world will be celebrated in the year ahead?

The first is the centenary of the creation of what would swiftly become the greatest empire of the 20th century, in terms of sheer size if nothing else. The USSR was born in 1917 amid the bloody turmoil of the First World War. Moscow ultimately took control of Russia and 14 other nations; the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics extended from the Baltic to the Pacific, and the Arctic to the shores of the Black Sea and Caspian Sea.

The USSR took a terrible human toll. Yet in terms of transport and tourism, the Soviet Union was revolutionary. With the Trans-Siberian as a main artery, the sprawling confederation was knitted together by the railways. Aeroflot became the world’s biggest airline by some distance, a no-frills people-mover that predated Sir Freddie Laker by decades. Citizens privileged enough to travel long distances enjoyed proletarian fares. Working men and women who, in Tsarist times, had no prospect of travelling for pleasure, could aspire to a week in Sochi or Yalta (though it helped to know the right people).

“Friendship tourism” blossomed, in the form of heavily subsidised adventures for Western visitors through a strange Marxist-Leninist theme park. Even in the late 1980s, as state communism was unravelling, £400 bought a couple of weeks travel that took you from the palaces of Leningrad (as St Petersburg had become) to the mosques along the Silk Road through central Asia. The food, hotels and tour buses were third-rate, but the experience was unparalleled.

Lenin’s fingerprints are still all over much of Asia and half of Europe; just yesterday I walked along Leninova Ulica (street) in the Slovenian resort of Piran.

Half a century after a winter of hate in the latter stages of the First World War, the “summer of love” began. To mark 50 years since hard rock, soft drugs and free love took hold in San Francisco, the world will be invited to a crossroads just west of downtown. The intersection of Haight and Ashbury Streets is seen as the crucible of counter-culture in the summer of ‘67.

Take a trip to see psychedelia for yourself: I predict a an air-fare war will break out between Gatwick and Oakland, San Francisco’s second airport, early in the summer of ’17. British Airways is taking on its upstart transatlantic challenger, Norwegian. Be sure to wear some flowers in your hair, and go straight from Oakland to Berkeley — the University of California campus that was the intellectual hub for flower power. Yet arguably London was even more significant as a driving force for creativity in 1967 as Jimi Hendrix moved in, the Beatles moved on from rock’n’roll mop-tops to Sergeant Pepper, and David Bowie released his first album.

How fortunate we are to be able to travel to compare and contrast. Which brings me to the third great revolutionary anniversary: 40 years since the Laker Skytrain was launched.

Today, we take ferocious competition between airlines for granted — across the Atlantic, Europe and the world. But until a flamboyant aviation entrepreneur Freddie Laker shamed the Government into shattering the comfortable collusion of high-fare airlines, the average wage-earner could only dream of New York, Florida and California.

Skytrain halved the cost of long-haul flying. Laker’s venture lasted less than five years, but the low-fare genie had been let out of the bottle. Richard Branson picked up where Freddie left off by starting Virgin Atlantic, while Stelios Haji-Ioannou transformed European aviation with easyJet.

On 11 January, British Airways follows easyJet in charging for inflight food and drink on European flights. Next time you fly BA, raise a £6 gin-and-tonic to the revolutionary who cut the cost of your ticket, and helped bind the world more closely together. But not in a Leninist way.