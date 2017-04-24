Much like the Spanish Inquisition, no-one expected the Feminist Parachute Regiment. Their chief weapon is surprise; surprise, strident thought and sensible shoes. Shipley’s MP Philip Davies found this out over the weekend on learning that Sophie Walker, leader of the Women’s Equality Party plans to stand for election. Davies claims to welcome his rival “parachuting herself” into the West Yorkshire seat of Shipley, which he won with a 9,624 majority, bringing her “politically correct agenda”. I’ll guess Davies welcome was a rather half-hearted one. The sort of welcome one might reserve for an insomniac cousin arriving for the holidays wearing a one-man-band ensemble including knee-cymbals. Things are going to get noisy and unignorable, for a long time, and not in a positive sense.

As a weary political onlooker, it’s moments like these that keep me sane. If elected in the Walker said she would be a "voice for all women" in Westminster. Philip Davies, Walker says, has “a track record of misogyny” and furthermore, she feels his election earlier this year to the Commons equality committee was “a national embarrassment”. Even if Sophie Walker does not win Shipley, she will no doubt spend the following seven weeks shining harsh light on Philip Davies and his growingly bizarre “neutered male” persona.

MPs clear way for general election on June 8

Davies for those not following his voyages into men’s rights activism has become illuminated in recent years on the issues of male suicide rates, male educational under-achievement and the treatment of male prisoners. So far, so good, one might think. These important issues demand political scrutiny. Yet at this point, Davies’ stuffed-shirt philanthropy falls flat, because his blame for these social problems lies, in the main, with feminism. Davies, like many male activists, suspects that men are killing themselves largely because of women’s progressive freedoms and selfish needs and, furthermore women don’t care anyway. All the wives, mothers, sisters, daughters and friends, one supposes, are unmoved by suicide weighing it up against their flightly freedoms to take the pill, earn money and be educated.

Meanwhile, the men’s rights activist believes boys education is failing due to, yes, female teachers, female-favoured policy and females at home not giving two figs what happens to their sons. And out prisons are in critical state, Davies believes, but what riles him is that female prisoners are treated, in his belief, better. What I find so sad and poignant about the men’s rights activist, whom I meet all day long on social media, is that in the heart of their ire, is a nugget of soft, thoughtful, touchy-feeliness, gone very awry. How brilliant, one might think, in 2017 that we are all talking – royals, public and MP’s for Shipley alike – about depression, mental illness and suicide? Oh, hang on. No this is women’s fault again. The average men’s right activist reminds me of myself and my baby brother in 1977 arguing about Lego. “But she’s got it all, look, look at her!” he’d scream, as I calmly tried to build a humble tower with my more or less equal, hard fought over, share.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

2/30 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

3/30 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

4/30 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

5/30 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

6/30 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

7/30 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

8/30 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

9/30 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

10/30 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

11/30 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

12/30 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

13/30 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

14/30 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

15/30 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

16/30 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

17/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

18/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

19/30 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

20/30 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

21/30 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

22/30 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

23/30 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

24/30 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

25/30 5 April 2017 Getty Images

26/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

27/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

28/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

29/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

30/30 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

Regardless of one’s feelings on the Women’s Equality Party, it’s arguable that the people of Shipley deserve better than Philip Davies. This is a man so intoxicated by his beliefs on bad women and positive discrimination that earlier this year, Davies was accused of trying to block a Parliamentary Bill which would force the UK to sign up to the international Istanbul Convention on preventing domestic violence. Davies appeared to do this by making a series of long speeches in the House of Commons. Imagine this for a moment, Davies, the same as all cognisant British people possibly sees the same news reports day on day of violence against women. The stalkings, the slayings, the angered, jealous exes who won’t hear no. The escalating police visits stymied by laws seeming lack of power in preventing bloody, jarring, often fatal incidents, which, with hindsight, were bound to happen. The deceased’s face in the paper. Another day, another woman.

But domestic violence happens to both men and women, Davies argues. And this proposed Istanbul Convention ruling was about domestic violence, not plain violence. Davies argues that as domestic violence happens to fewer men than women, this makes men “a minority” who are uncovered by this unfair bill. This bill was not gender neutral! Davies could not support it. He appeared on the Today programme this morning, in light of Sophie Walker’s “parachute” arrival in his seat, to argue he was right about the Istanbul Convention. Davies was not purely putting lives at risk for the sake of pedantry and attention. I look forward to 8 June. Never mind the ballots, the feminist parachute regiment are coming.