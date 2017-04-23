Government securities are causing a headache for investors – they aren't as safe as they once were

Government securities were once regarded as gilt-edged investments, guaranteeing a steady income and safety of capital. Income levels have declined with lower rates. No more!

Heavily indebted governments have seen their credit standing decline, making return of principal less certain. Even where the state can print money to meet its liabilities, the purchasing power of investors in government bonds may be eroded. Trade and currency wars mean that international investors face additional risks.

National Front leader Marine Le Pen has indicated that if she gains France’s Presidency euro denominated government bonds will be re-denominated in new French Francs.

The risks are compounded by the fact that the entire global financial system is now underpinned by the use of government bonds as collateral to secure financial transactions. The practice continues to be a central tenet of banking regulation, despite its role in compounding the 2008 crisis.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

2/30 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

3/30 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

4/30 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

5/30 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

6/30 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

7/30 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

8/30 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

9/30 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

10/30 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

11/30 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

12/30 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

13/30 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

14/30 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

15/30 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

16/30 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

17/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

18/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

19/30 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

20/30 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

21/30 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

22/30 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

23/30 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

24/30 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

25/30 5 April 2017 Getty Images

26/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

27/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

28/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

29/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

30/30 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

Collateral is used to secure borrowing, structured as repurchase agreements as well as mortgages over or pledges of real estate or other assets. In derivative transactions, collateral is lodged periodically to secure current mark-to-market exposure.

But there are several issues with collateral. As Yogi Berra astutely observed, “In theory there is no difference between theory and practice. In practice there is.” Rather than make the financial system safer, collateral use does not reduce but creates different risks.

First, the emphasis shifts from the borrower or counterparty’s creditworthiness to the collateral. Focus on financial strength and ability to perform is reduced. Parties normally ineligible to borrow or transact in the first place are able to enter into transactions. The rapid growth in debt levels, volume of derivative contracts and hedge funds or structured investment vehicles relies on collateral.

Second, the choice of collateral, originally limited to cash and government securities, creates risks. Even government securities now are not risk free.

To accommodate growth, the range of securities accepted as collateral has increased. In these cases, the value attributed to each security is adjusted by “haircuts”, introducing the risk of volatile unexpected changes in the value of the collateral itself.

Marine Le Pen pledges to expel 'foreign extremists'

The correlation between the risk covered and the value of the collateral becomes crucial. Wrong way correlation, where the underlying risk increases at the same time the value of the collateral decreases, reduces its utility as security.

Third, it assumes liquid markets for the collateral, which must be realised in case of default. Fourth, it creates asset liability mismatches where the loan is for a shorter maturity than the security pledged or where collateral must be adjusted frequently over the life of the transaction. Unexpected changes in the amount of collateral needed create liquidity risks.

Fifth, collateral use entails significant model risk. The underlying exposure (in the case of derivatives) as well as the value of the collateral must be determined. As evident during crises, there are difficulties in valuing less liquid securities, as well as risk of potential manipulation of and disputes about valuations. Models must establish the level of initial collateral posted, to cover the fall in value between the last margin call and the close out date. Initial margin amounts are based on historical volatility that may be inadequate in periods of stress. Where collateral is calculated on a portfolio basis, offset methodologies (based on correlation) may be flawed.

Sixth, collateral introduces significant operational and legal risk. It places large demands on operational procedures to ensure mark-to-market calculations are accurate, collateral is paid and received, collateral is monitored and control over the cash or securities are held. The legally validity of these arrangements in all jurisdictions is not assured because of a complex mix of domestic and international laws. Enforcement may be practically difficult because of the frequent unwillingness of courts to enforce foreign judgements.

Seventh, the use of collateral entails moral hazards. While lowering collateral levels increases leverage but decreases risk mitigation, pressure to increase business volumes may lead to inadequate collateralisation.

Finally, collateral has systemic risks which deeply alter the functioning of financial markets, especially the quantum of credit available, liquidity risk and behaviour.

Use of collateral is an important source of endogenous liquidity. The practice of re-hypothecation – where collateral received is re-pledged to support of other transactions – allows exponential expansion in leverage. But if re-hypothecation is restricted, then the cash and securities committed as collateral cannot be used, precipitating a rapid contraction in liquidity.

Reliance on collateral encourages the creation of high quality of securities that lenders are willing to lend against. This led to the creation of complex structured securities, reliant on complex ratings models. According to the Bank for International Settlements, between 1990 and 2006, AAA rated securities increased from around 20% to over 55% of all securities on issue, with asset-backed securities accounted for about two-thirds of the increase.

Collateral exacerbates financial distress risk where a solvent party cannot meet unexpected margin calls. Limited disclosure of collateral provisions and potential liquidity claims also makes it difficult to assess the financial position of counterparties.

Where collateral use is widespread, it exacerbates the problem of herding behaviour. In periods of stress, market participants all seek more collateral or need to sell pledged securities increasing market instability, potentially fatally.

Collateral use is become more entrenched. Banks rely on secured funding, including repos with central banks. Regulations encourage the use of collateral through favourable capital treatment. The Central Counter Party (“CCP”), the key element of derivative market reform, is predicated on collateralisation.

Economist Hyman Minsky identified three phases of finance. Hedge financing is where income flows can meet principal and interest on debt used to finance. Speculative financing is where income flows cover only interest repayments but not principal, requiring debt to be continually refinanced. Ponzi finance is where income flows cover neither principal nor interest repayments with the borrower relying on increasing asset values to service debt.

In the progression from Hedge Financing to Ponzi Finance, asset prices become completely delinked from fundamental values until the structure collapses as no one is willing to borrow or lend the required amounts to finance asset purchases. The decline in quality of once gilt edged government securities and their inappropriate use of collateral is central to this process.

Satyajit Das is a former banker. His latest book is 'A Banquet of Consequences' (published in North America as The Age of Stagnation to avoid confusion as a cookbook). He is also the author of Extreme Money and Traders, Guns & Money