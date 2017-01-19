His inauguration is Trump's chance to prove he is able to be presidential

After the most talked about presidential transition in US history, Donald Trump’s imminent inauguration offers a moment for reflection. While many in America and beyond will find it hard to accept the reality of Mr Trump’s swearing-in, the respect owing to the office of US president commands attention – never mind the identity of its holder.

Indeed, at a time of considerable global instability, the inauguration of America’s 45th President is a reminder of the key role the US has played in world affairs during the past two centuries – not only by active military or economic interventions, but also by the spread of American ideals and culture. For good and sometimes for ill, America’s influence has grown to a position of prolonged dominance. The country remains the world’s greatest economic powerhouse; it has the most advanced armed forces; it develops much of the world’s most cutting-edge technology; and it is, in truth, the only country that can in the broadest sense be regarded as a superpower in 2017 – although China is not far away.

It would be quite wrong, therefore, to write off the United States simply because the incoming President is so unlike any of his predecessors. Not only that; it is only by the rest of the world focussing on America’s importance that Donald Trump might finally be convinced to modify the glib style that has so characterised his journey to the White House. He has, by turns, shown startling contempt for his political opponents, for the institutions of American public life and for large swathes of the US population. We must hope that the oath of office weighs on him as heavily as it should do, and that he comes to understand that governing for all the people means listening and speaking to them, not acting unilaterally, and notionally, on their behalf.

Inevitably the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol will attract protests as well as celebrations. Mr Trump’s typically one-eyed response to congressman John Lewis’s decision not to attend has set in train a wider boycott by lawmakers, with more than 50 House Democrats said to be planning to stay away. Conversely, some members of the public will attend precisely in order to express their disapproval. There will be heightened security in any case because of the ever-present risk of terror attacks, but it would be unfortunate in the extreme if Mr Trump’s team were able to use any disturbances as an excuse for cracking down on dissent. All of America would benefit from a solemn inauguration before the task of scrutinising the Trump administration begins in earnest.

Donald Trump's inauguration: What actually happens?

On this latter point, however, Mr Trump should be in no doubt. When he takes the oath in front of his successors, the world will acknowledge and show respect for the US presidency as an institution. From next week, President Trump will be judged simply as a man doing a job and on the ability he shows as the leader of 325 million people. And it is vital in the extreme that there is proper scrutiny of his record as it unfolds. In recent weeks, the President-elect’s antipathy towards the mainstream media has been plain. Given that press freedom is a vital pillar of accountable democracy, his attitude has been worrying to say the least; and all the more so when one considers how many alleged skeletons there may be in the Trump closet. His bluster about fake news must not be allowed to blow hardworking and honest journalists off course.

Eight years ago America rejoiced almost as one at the inauguration of the country’s first black President. During his two terms in office, and in difficult circumstances, Barack Obama oversaw many policy successes and a few failures. Yet it is hard not to conclude that, nearly a decade on, America has reached an even more important point in its history.