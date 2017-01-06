As we leave the office at the end of the day, our cleaner gets ready to start work by clipping on her headset and phoning her family back in Colombia on her mobile. As she goes about her chores, her lively Spanish fills the room. She chats to her mother and to her children, whom she has not seen for several months, but they can see her via FaceTime or Skype.

On my way home I sometimes shop at a Latin American supermarket, whose Peruvian owner watches her favourite telenovelas on her laptop, perched next to the till. She is perpetually glued to her screen, yet blissfully unaware of programmes like Countdown or The Chase.

Both the cleaner and shop manager speak limited English and have little interest in learning. Yet in many ways they are model citizens, working long hours, paying tax, bringing up families, and getting on with their lives quietly and efficiently. They provide a service that we need, in return for a modest income. Technology has made separation from their loved ones bearable.

A generation ago, I too arrived from South America to settle in the UK. But life was very different. This was before the internet and mobile phones. My only contact with family and friends was by post, which took several weeks. The telephone was prohibitively expensive and unreliable. There was no online news to keep up-to-date with events at home, so I soon lost touch. Without social media, it was fiendishly difficult to find other people from South America.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Faced with such isolation, I made a new life for myself. I connected with the community around me and immersed myself in British culture. I watched cricket on television, instead of South American football, and BBC news. I drank warm beer in pubs and learned to shoot darts. Like the Colombian cleaner and the Peruvian shop owner, I too worked long hours, paid tax, and raised a family.

MPs now demanding that all immigrants must learn English as a pathway to integration and social cohesion fail to grasp the profound change caused by technology. Language is a “prerequisite for meaningful engagement with most British people”, they insist. This is true, perhaps. But “meaningful engagement” is also elusive for many who are born here and who claim English as their mother tongue. It is not just foreigners who live in Britain in apparent isolation, at the edge of society. To reduce “meaningful engagement” to mere language is to make light of the complexities of integration.

English became my first language, and I became part of the community, but one did not drive the other. The motivation came from the complete separation from family and home, a sensation that has been consigned to history by 24-hour satellite television and Facebook. The immigrant of today, however difficult his circumstances may be, is rarely disconnected from his home, his culture or his language for long. This is as true for someone from, say, Sudan living in Manchester, as it is for a Briton living in Malaga.

Many immigrants already speak English when they come to Britain, or learn soon after they arrive. Irrespective of their language skills, many chose not to engage with British people simply because they don’t have to. The lives they build for themselves here are merely a continuation of the lives they lived at home, and expect to resume one day.

If we are truly serious about greater integration, we must offer a reality that is more appealing to immigrants than the distant world they can access via the internet. And we can start by learning not to view with suspicion those who depend on their children’s virtual hugs to get them through another day of life in a foreign land.