2015 was the year the British people responded to years of Tory-led cuts by re-electing them with a clear majority. 2016 was the year they realised it was all the immigrants’ fault and manifested this wisdom by walking out of the EU. So there’s every reason to suspect that 2017 will be the year they come to realise that - hang on a minute - we’re all revolutionary socialists after all, and it’ll be the Corbyn relaunch that does it.

Everyone knows that Donald Trump is hugely popular in the UK, so Corbyn’s decision to follow in the trail of righteous populism so vividly blazed by a billionaire pussy-grabbing real estate magnate could not be more politically astute.

Inspired by Trump, the Labour leader now plans not to bother rebutting negative stories in the press but instead to use negative media coverage to his advantage to “reinforce the message,” according to an anonymous briefing by a member of his top team.

It doesn’t matter what the media say about Trump: it only takes one angry tweet about “failing CNN” or “failing Vanity Fair” and he’s back on top. If a disabled reporter points out that, no, hundreds of Muslims in New Jersey were not celebrating on 9/11, it simply didn’t happen, you can just do an impression of him convulsing and waving a limp arm in the air and everything’s right again.

The most ridiculous claims made about Jeremy Corbyn







11 show all The most ridiculous claims made about Jeremy Corbyn



















1/11 He called Hezbollah and Hamas ‘friends’ True. In a speech made to the Stop the War Coalition in 2009, Mr Corbyn called representatives from both groups “friends” after inviting them to Parliament. He later told Channel 4 he wanted both groups, who have factions designated as international terror organisations, to be “part of the debate” for the Middle East peace process. “I use (the word ‘friends’) in a collective way, saying our friends are prepared to talk,” he added. “Does it mean I agree with Hamas and what it does? No. Does it mean I agree with Hezbollah and what they do? No.” Reuters

2/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn thinks the death of Osama bin Laden was a tragedy’ Partly false. David Cameron used this as a line of attack at the Conservative Party conference but appears to have left out all context from Mr Corbyn’s original remarks. In an 2011 interview on Iranian television, the then-backbencher said the fact the al-Qaeda leader was not put on trial was the tragedy, continuing: “The World Trade Center was a tragedy, the attack on Afghanistan was a tragedy, the war in Iraq was a tragedy.”

3/11 He is ‘haunted’ by the legacy of his ‘evil’ great-great-grandfather False. A Daily Express exposé revealed that the Labour leader’s ancestor, James Sargent, was the “despotic” master of a Victorian workhouse. Addressing the report at the Labour conference, Mr Corbyn said he had never heard of him before, adding: “I want to take this opportunity to apologise for not doing the decent thing and going back in time and having a chat with him about his appalling behaviour.”

4/11 Jeremy Corbyn raised a motion about ‘pigeon bombs’ in Parliament This one is true. On 21 May 2004, Mr Corbyn raised an early day motion entitled “pigeon bombs”, proposing that the House register being “appalled but barely surprised” that MI5 reportedly proposed to load pigeons with explosives as a weapon. The motion continued: “The House… believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again.” It was not carried.

5/11 He rides a Communist bicycle False. A report in The Times referred to Mr Corbyn, known for his cycling, riding a “Chairman Mao-style bicycle” earlier this year. “Less thorough journalists might have referred to it as just a bicycle, but no, so we have to conclude that whenever we see somebody on a bicycle from now on, there goes another supporter of Chairman Mao,” he later joked.

6/11 'Jeremy Corbyn will appoint a special minister for Jews' False so far. The Sun report in December was allegedly based on a “rumour” passed to the paper by a Daily Express columnist who has written pieces critical of the Labour leader in the past. The minister did not materialise in his shadow cabinet.

7/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn wishes Britain would abolish its Army’ False. Another gem from The Sun took comments made at a Hiroshima remembrance parade in August 2012 where Mr Corbyn supported Costa Rica’s move to abolish it armed forces. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if every politician around the world…abolished the army and took pride in the fact that they don’t have an army,” he added. The caveat that “every politician” must take the step suggests Mr Corbyn does not support UK disarmament just yet.

8/11 Jeremy Corbyn stole sandwiches meant for veterans False. The Guido Fawkes blog claimed that the Labour leader took sandwiches meant for veterans at at Battle of Britain memorial service in September but a photo later emerged showing him being handed one by Costa volunteers, who later confirmed they were given to all guests.

9/11 He missed the induction into the Queen’s privy council True. After much speculation about Mr Corbyn’s republican views and willingness to bow to the monarch, his office confirmed that he did not attend the official induction to the privy council because of a prior engagement, but did not rule out joining the body.

10/11 Jeremy Corbyn refuses to sing the national anthem. Partly true. The Labour leader was filmed standing in silence as God Save the Queen was sung at a Battle of Britain remembrance service but will reportedly sing it in future. Mr Corbyn was elusive on the issue in an interview, saying he would show memorials “respect in the proper way”, but sources said he would sing the anthem at future occasions.

11/11 He is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cheese True. The group lists its purpose as the following: “To increase awareness of issues surrounding the dairy industry and focus on economic issues affecting the dairy industry and producers.”

As Corbyn’s key lieutenants have worked out, those Labour diehards in their industrial heartlands, who’ve voted Labour all their lives, are abandoning the party in their droves because their leader is not attacking the media enough on Twitter. This is how to win them back.

How frustrated they must be to have only thought of this now. The chances missed. The opportunities wasted.

When Virgin Trains released CCTV footage of Jeremy Corbyn walking past rows of empty seats on his way to and from sitting on the floor and making a video about how “ram-packed” his train was, the party naively kept the story going for several days, not least through John McDonnell calling on Sir Richard Branson to be stripped of his knighthood.

Now they’ll know to just attack the media on Twitter for reporting it. He could even encourage his supporters at a campaign speech to boo the BBC while its political editor is trying to ask a question (ah, no, hang on, that one’s already happened).

Brexit for bankers and corporate world 'not good enough' says Corbyn in New Year's message

So the next time a shadow cabinet reshuffle goes on for six weeks with shadow ministers newly appointed to it resigning even before it’s been completed, or the Labour leaders announces that a terrorist in the middle of a gun rampage shouldn’t be shot by police, or a Jewish MP gets harassed at the launch of an anti-Semitism review, or there’s jam to make and apples to sign, just blame it all on the media and wait for the political earthquake to follow. You could even get a baseball cap.