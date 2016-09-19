It was Owen Smith, not Jeremy Corbyn, who advocated round the table negotiations with Isis, and with radical ideas like that perhaps his party leader might consider appointing him as special envoy to the Labour Party’s own peace process that will begin on Saturday.

That is when Jeremy Corbyn will be re-elected as Labour leader and will begin his “reaching out” process to his MPs, 80 per cent of whom recently passed a vote of no confidence in him.

The problems are complex and intractable. Generally speaking, politicians are motivated by the pursuit and the exercise of power. In a democracy this tends to be done by appealing to more voters than your opponents (you may already know this). That the Labour leadership considers itself above such parochial concerns, and is instead fundamentally committed to its own electoral annihilation is, for these same MPs, something of a stumbling block.

Corbyn says Labour members must have say over Shadow Cabinet

Plus, it’s possible a man growing an olive tree on his office balcony while simultaneously compiling a hit list of his enemies, will not take an entirely honest approach to the peace process.

Among those with whom peace must be made is Peter Kyle, who will feature on a Channel 4 Dispatches this week, which appears to shows activists from Corbyn’s leadership campaign, plotting a takeover of his local party to deselect him from his seat.

In Kyle’s own words: “Jeremy Corbyn is the first person to use an olive branch to beat people with.”

After that will come the plan to have a third of the shadow cabinet directly elected by the party membership, a third by the leader himself and a third by the MPs. (What’s not been made clear is who gets first pick. With two thirds going to a combination of the pro-Corbyn members and Corbyn himself, will there be enough Corbynites to go around?)

Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Corbyn vs Owen Smith







8 show all Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Corbyn vs Owen Smith













1/8 Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith clash at a leadership hustings in Gateshead, where Mr Smith was scarcely able to answer a question without being booed by Mr Corbyn’s supporters PA

2/8 “Jeremy himself admitted he was seven out of 10 in terms of his faith in the European Union. He said it,” said Mr Smith during his second live debate with Jeremy Corbyn Getty

3/8 Ballot papers are currently due to be sent out on 22 August and returned a month later, with the result being announced at a special Labour conference on 24 September Getty

4/8 Jeremy Corbyn supporters cheer and wave placards as the Labour Leader addresses thousands of supporters in in Liverpool, England Getty

5/8 Labour Party leadership candidate Owen Smith poses for a picture with supporters during a picnic for young members in London Fields, Hackney in London Getty

6/8 The Labour leader has a spring in his step at a leadership rally in Sunderland Screenshot

7/8 Labour leadership contender Owen Smith delivers a speech at the Open University in Milton Keynes, where he promised to reverse Conservative cuts set to leave millions of low paid workers thousands of pounds a year worse off PA

8/8 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has urged Owen Smith to distance himself from those saying they want to split the Labour party Getty

As a staunch defender of the nation of Israel, Corbyn will of course have no problem with the observation that this all has a rather Israeli feel to it. Analysts of the Israel/Palestine question like to speak of “facts on the ground” – for example, while Israel talks of finding a peaceful solution, it quietly builds more settlements on Palestinian territory, shifting the “facts on the ground” in their favour.

It is likely, of course, that Labour will itself have to find a two state solution. Corbyn claims that “there is a lot the party is in agreement on”, the economy in particular, and an end to austerity.

But Labour MPs know well enough that a big reason it lost the election is because people didn’t trust it on the economy. That trust is difficult to regain when the man who is now Shadow Chancellor was happy to be filmed two years ago, calling himself a Marxist and welcoming the financial crash “that [he’d] been waiting half [his] life for.”

No olive branch, not even offered in earnest, will be sufficient.