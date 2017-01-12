A few years ago I was asked to introduce Lord Mandelson at a Labour Students’ Fundraiser. “Do you mind if I’m a bit mean about you, Peter?” I asked.

“Be as mean as you like,” he replied.

I remember well the response to my introduction from a small number of champagne-swigging young men in sharp suits sat in the corner, who couldn’t quite grasp that the man they wanted to grow up to be was being publicly mocked (and seemed OK with it). I can’t recall the exact words I used. It was something along the lines of: “If the Prince of Darkness can make a comeback, there’s hope for us all.”

Today, the topic splitting families is whether you think Jeremy Corbyn is the Messiah, the Antichrist, or (less likely) something in between. I’ve found the response to any satire directed at him rather baffling; so too the outrage directed at those satirising his “super-fans”.

Puns about Corbyn are condemned as “character assassination” (of the “jaw-dropping” kind), while his critics roundly condemn obviously satirical tweets suggesting that Richmond Park voted Lib Dem as a result of the “#CorbynEffect”. I guess in these post-truth times it’s difficult to know what is real anymore.

1/11 He called Hezbollah and Hamas ‘friends’ True. In a speech made to the Stop the War Coalition in 2009, Mr Corbyn called representatives from both groups “friends” after inviting them to Parliament. He later told Channel 4 he wanted both groups, who have factions designated as international terror organisations, to be “part of the debate” for the Middle East peace process. “I use (the word ‘friends’) in a collective way, saying our friends are prepared to talk,” he added. “Does it mean I agree with Hamas and what it does? No. Does it mean I agree with Hezbollah and what they do? No.” Reuters

2/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn thinks the death of Osama bin Laden was a tragedy’ Partly false. David Cameron used this as a line of attack at the Conservative Party conference but appears to have left out all context from Mr Corbyn’s original remarks. In an 2011 interview on Iranian television, the then-backbencher said the fact the al-Qaeda leader was not put on trial was the tragedy, continuing: “The World Trade Center was a tragedy, the attack on Afghanistan was a tragedy, the war in Iraq was a tragedy.”

3/11 He is ‘haunted’ by the legacy of his ‘evil’ great-great-grandfather False. A Daily Express exposé revealed that the Labour leader’s ancestor, James Sargent, was the “despotic” master of a Victorian workhouse. Addressing the report at the Labour conference, Mr Corbyn said he had never heard of him before, adding: “I want to take this opportunity to apologise for not doing the decent thing and going back in time and having a chat with him about his appalling behaviour.”

4/11 Jeremy Corbyn raised a motion about ‘pigeon bombs’ in Parliament This one is true. On 21 May 2004, Mr Corbyn raised an early day motion entitled “pigeon bombs”, proposing that the House register being “appalled but barely surprised” that MI5 reportedly proposed to load pigeons with explosives as a weapon. The motion continued: “The House… believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again.” It was not carried.

5/11 He rides a Communist bicycle False. A report in The Times referred to Mr Corbyn, known for his cycling, riding a “Chairman Mao-style bicycle” earlier this year. “Less thorough journalists might have referred to it as just a bicycle, but no, so we have to conclude that whenever we see somebody on a bicycle from now on, there goes another supporter of Chairman Mao,” he later joked.

6/11 'Jeremy Corbyn will appoint a special minister for Jews' False so far. The Sun report in December was allegedly based on a “rumour” passed to the paper by a Daily Express columnist who has written pieces critical of the Labour leader in the past. The minister did not materialise in his shadow cabinet.

7/11 ‘Jeremy Corbyn wishes Britain would abolish its Army’ False. Another gem from The Sun took comments made at a Hiroshima remembrance parade in August 2012 where Mr Corbyn supported Costa Rica’s move to abolish it armed forces. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if every politician around the world…abolished the army and took pride in the fact that they don’t have an army,” he added. The caveat that “every politician” must take the step suggests Mr Corbyn does not support UK disarmament just yet.

8/11 Jeremy Corbyn stole sandwiches meant for veterans False. The Guido Fawkes blog claimed that the Labour leader took sandwiches meant for veterans at at Battle of Britain memorial service in September but a photo later emerged showing him being handed one by Costa volunteers, who later confirmed they were given to all guests.

9/11 He missed the induction into the Queen’s privy council True. After much speculation about Mr Corbyn’s republican views and willingness to bow to the monarch, his office confirmed that he did not attend the official induction to the privy council because of a prior engagement, but did not rule out joining the body.

10/11 Jeremy Corbyn refuses to sing the national anthem. Partly true. The Labour leader was filmed standing in silence as God Save the Queen was sung at a Battle of Britain remembrance service but will reportedly sing it in future. Mr Corbyn was elusive on the issue in an interview, saying he would show memorials “respect in the proper way”, but sources said he would sing the anthem at future occasions.

11/11 He is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cheese True. The group lists its purpose as the following: “To increase awareness of issues surrounding the dairy industry and focus on economic issues affecting the dairy industry and producers.”

For every Twitter account spreading post-truth nonsense, there are a rising number of brilliant parodies such as @CorbynSuperFan, where an attempt at satire sometimes proves to be rather close to the bone.

These accounts would be nothing if it wasn’t for people “not getting it”. I’ve been having far too much fun of late retweeting the “Blairite Scale”, as well as poems about Richard Burgon. And then there’s this classic: “In the 1980’s, only two men stood up to bring an end to apartheid in South Africa. One was Nelson Mandela, the other was Jeremy Corbyn.” Cue the outrage.

Are some of them a bit mean? Perhaps. But they’re funny and, far more often than not, are punching up, not down.

It can take weeks, sometimes months, for people to take the bait. As Corbyn’s actual super-fans come to the realisation that @CorbynSuperFan is all an elaborate joke, they roundly call on their fellow tweeters to block the account. “Satire shouldn’t be used against great people!” they cry – which is ironically the exact wording of one of @CorbynSuperFan’s tweets.

Of course the desire for selective satire is nothing new; the left delighted in Peter Cook’s rather mean impressions of Harold Macmillan in the 1960s but when Cook did one of Harold Wilson, a woman in the audience angrily attacked him, hitting him with her handbag and crying: “That’s not what you’re for!”

It’s not just the “Corbynistas” where 2017 is concerned – Corbyn’s detractors have proven themselves equally as humorous and willing to believe the ridiculous. When I attempted a satirical account of last year’s highest profile Labour NEC meeting (and people tell me my writing is too niche), it was David Aaronovitch (a former spoof New Labour diarist himself) who, having shared it, went to my aid when it was taken seriously, rather than satirically, by an unbelievable amount of Twitter users.

This was despite the diary’s inclusion of a line, regarding the attempts from a mole in Corbyn’s office to rig a CLP branch meeting: “I chucked all the membership cards in the plastic shredder and opened the backdoor to let in comrades from the Socialist Workers’ Party and Hamas. We won the vote by 1057–33, and it was in a branch with a membership of only 500. And Tom Watson’s the fixer?”

The spoof diary entry went on to describe how Corbyn was unavailable because he was at a “Boycott Israel rally outside Islington Marks and Spencers”, while the NEC meeting itself was said to be “almost as crowded as Tiananmen Square was (allegedly) back in ’89".

In response to further remarks that parliamentary democracy was a merely transitional phase (hence Corbyn’s polling was of little consequence), one outraged party member wrote on Twitter: “A transitional stage to what? The revolution? Who are these people?!”

As the country that gave the world Jane Austen, we should be enjoying satire now more than ever. How else can we collectively grieve and move on from the events of the past few months? How will we collectively deal with the worst that is probably yet to come?

As the late great Carrie Fisher once said: “If my life wasn’t funny, it’d just be true. And that is unacceptable.” The split in the Labour Party is depressing on many accounts, but its worst deterioration can be seen in the fact that so many – on both sides – have entirely lost their senses of irony.