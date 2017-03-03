I’d be lying if I said I didn’t love a political hotty. When Tristram Hunt resigned from Labour in January, I spent weeks crying into my pillow, wondering if I’d ever love again. Or lust – rather – for such a babe in the political sphere.

Desperately I contemplated who’d be the next man of my dreams. For some time, it was Boris Johnson. I couldn’t help it; he’s just got this incredible je ne c’est quoi, doesn’t he? And there’s also Philip Hammond. I feel like he’d make a really good gin and tonic. He’s such a smooth operator.

But I digress – because none of these chaps compare to Justin Trudeau, for whom my adoration is as pure as his sea blue eyes. Indeed, his dazzling brows, lion mane and mad boxing skills have enraptured many a woman. Don’t just take it from me – in the last week or so, shirtless images were found of the Canadian Prime Minister and so heavily circulated that they apparently “broke the internet”. You’d have to be an amoeba not to look.

Justin Trudeau







8 show all Justin Trudeau













1/8 Day out The family get in the boat with climate change AP

2/8 Keeping fit Jogging over the Alexandria bridge with the Mexican president AP

3/8 Family comes first “Sophie inspires me every day to be better. I wouldn’t be here tonight if it weren’t for her leadership and her example." AP

4/8 Three-way handshake Trudeau has vowed to strengthen international relations. Twitter

5/8 Bromance Friendship with the White House The White House

6/8 Pandas Just because. Twitter

7/8 Yoga The plank became an internet sensation Twitter

8/8 Making history Trudeau's gender-balanced cabinet was the first of its kind AP

But, still, in spite of my keenness for political hotties, I worry the hype has gone too far. That Justy will be staring into the mirror, wondering what he has done to deserve this. “Why, God, why, did you give me these wonderful eyebrows?” He will whisper at his muscled reflection.

For starters, such excessive objectification is good for no one, male or female, and should not be encouraged generally. It all too often means that people are judged on a superficial level, which has disadvantages for both the “beautiful” person, and their disciples.

For the former, it’s actually quite hard being that stunning. Not that I know myself, but research shows that if you’re spectacular on the eye, you also might be lonely and poorly-served by healthcare professionals, who think you’re too amazing to get ill. Looks can literally kill!

Justin Trudeau moved to tears when reunited with refugee family he welcomed last year

For disciplines, beauty can be a great deceiver – and gorgeous individuals may even have a certain degree of immunity from scrutiny. Research shows that good looks are all too often conflated with knowledge. Indeed, it has been found that attractive students are perceived by their teachers as more competent and intelligent, and score higher in exams because of their appearance.

In Trudeau’s case, adoration of the man can blind his followers to statements and sentiment; they can stop them from adequately accessing his ideas. Eyebrows and abs are but smoke and mirrors to political policy. For democracy’s sake, we must control ourselves!

Generally the panting over Trudeau has reached quite a crazy level that does not make anyone look beautiful. Of course, it is amusing that people find the Canadian Prime Minister so attractive; helpful, even because aestheticism draws people into all sorts of activities in life, be it clubbing, salsa or politics.

But the issue is when we are too smitten to critically assess what someone has to say. At best, this is silly – at worst, this is dangerous. Especially in relation to Trudeau. With such big power in the world, it really is rather important that we listen, rather than look, at him.