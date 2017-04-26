The deployment of the so-called ‘rape clause’ as a political weapon is deplorable. It is saddening and sickening to see the SNP and Labour’s Kezia Dugdale jumping onto this bandwagon. If anyone is in any doubt about this, the labelling of Ruth Davidson as “rape clause Ruth” gives the game away. Davidson did not devise this policy, which was legislated for as long ago as 2015. Trying to taint her with it is a dirty political tactic and nothing more.

The Scottish government has powers to mitigate the effects of the two-child cap on the payment of tax credits, but it prefers to castigate the Conservatives because we are in a pre-election period. The utter cynicism of this should be apparent to all, even if the diehard and obedient SNP faithful lap up their leaders' manufactured outrage.

Jill Stephenson

Edinburgh

Back to the future

Labour isn't working because its entire offering to the electorate is more than 30 years out date, from the tired old red rose logo to its monomania with increased public spending as the only solution to every problem. This is only underlined by Wednesday’s general election pledge to splash taxpayers’ cash on hiked staff wages and bursaries, with no credible costing to support such a spendthrift election bribe.

Punitive anti-enterprise policies such as higher taxes on wealth producers are anathema to firing up the post-Brexit economy and preventing a post-EU slump. There must be a shift to accept a modern market economy and a marketplace of choice in health and education services.

The Labour Party needs to take a leaf out of the Conservatives’ book and find a woman of substance to begin a process of radical, root-and-branch reform. It must transition from neo Marxist-Leninism towards becoming a centre-left social democratic party, not a relic of pre-Cold War politics.

The woman to lead this essential process after 8 June is the rising star of the back benches, Tracy Brabin. As Hilda Ogden might have put it, Labour will only savour the sweet smell of success again when it is led by a “woman, Jeremy, woman”.

Anthony Rodriguez

Middlesex

If The Independent has any influence over the TV companies, it might forward the suggestion that Tony Blair is given a place in the upcoming debates as a representative of the 48 per cent, the Remain voters. This election centres round the Brexit vote and Blair's presence could well force Theresa May to turn up, bringing with her the likes of David Davies and Liam Fox.

That also leaves a place for Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt. The electorate could then judge a) the competence of the chosen UK negotiators to achieve a working economy after leaving the EU, b) what the motives of the Tory Party in calling a general election really are, and c) the voting alternatives to home-produced economic decline.

Nick Webb

Clacton, Essex

It is a very eloquent comment on the degraded state of our politics that our Prime Minister can even think it is feasible not to stand before her electorate and say what she believes in, argue her case, defend her policies, and say what she plans to do.

Dennis Leachman

Kingston upon Thames

Jeremy Corbyn’s critics like to argue that he is not of the “real world” – the world in which, so Michael Fallon insists, Theresa May would be prepared, given the circumstances, to trigger a pre-emptive nuclear war.

What happens next is never specified; presumably we all go down in a blaze of glory. Alas, for Fallon’s heroic fantasy, none of this is real. The “real world” of which we speak is the one in which Corbyn condemns May’s dangerous sale of arms to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen's escalating horror, while May triggers a phony war with the National Trust over an Easter poster.

Emma Jones

Oxfordshire

Theresa May's decision to hold a snap general election on 8 June is despicable in its expediency, disparaging towards the British people and mendacious in its intent. She has caught the citizens off guard, deliberately shocking them and, as a result, her citizens have disengaged and most likely will not bother to vote. They are fed up, and have become submissive slaves. Just the right conditions to garner support and tumble into a war mode.

If ever there was an election of imminent importance, it is this one. Please do not watch endless reality television shows. You voted to leave the EU. You cannot suddenly give up pushing for change, just because you won a referendum. You are the very people who should be benefitting from that decision. Nothing can change for you, unless you change it yourself.

It's time to vote for someone who can overturn useless years of austerity, for that method has certainly been disastrous; someone who can design a program to replenish the funds drained from the NHS, from schools, and from universities; someone who will fulfil the needs and desires of those who saw the human potential offered by leaving the EU.

Unless you vote for someone with intelligence, integrity and who uses reason to make the correct decisions for the well-being of their citizens, nothing will change for the good. This person is Jeremy Corbyn, not Theresa May.

Rosemary Collins

Sydney, Australia

I am fed up with questions asked of Tim Farron regarding his views on gay sex. What people think personally about such a matter is their own business, whether they are a party leader or not. Why aren’t Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn quizzed on the same subject?

Ken Simmons

Bristol

No alternative at all

The 2011 referendum on the Alternative Vote was a stitch-up by David Cameron’s Tories. It was the best that Nick Clegg could get out of the Conservatives in coalition, and probably at the price of Lib Dems supporting increasing university fees. As it was, the Conservatives and Labour both campaigned hard against it, since it would change the present adversarial system and they would lose seats. Turkeys don't vote for Christmas.

Tories now complain that Labour at present is not a “proper” Opposition. Bringing in Proportional Representation is going to be a tough battle, but we need to change so that our democracy is fairer. Rather than veering from Left to Right, PR will lead to compromise and centrist policies more likely to last.

Rosanne Bostock

Oxford

Will Gore is mistaken in thinking the 2011 referendum on voting systems was between First Past The Post and Alternative Vote Plus. Only the Alternative Vote (AV) was offered, which is not a proportional voting system. In some cases AV can produce worse results than FPTP. Therefore the electorate has never been offered the choice of a proportional voting system.

Michael Lowe

Loughton, Essex

France under Macron

I agree with Lord Mandelson that the similarities between French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron and the young Tony Blair go far beyond their choice of spouse.

Macron is trying to copy Blair’s “Third Way” by appealing to both the left and right of France’s centrist voters, and, like him, he has a clear sense of where he wants to take the nation. Unlike Blair, who lived in Thatcher’s long afterglow, Macron follows that deplorable pair Sarkozy and Hollande – but there is much more to be done in France.

Rev Dr John Cameron

St Andrews

The current favourite to become president in French election, Emmanuel Macron, could spell bad news for the UK Government in Brexit negotiations, should he win. He is likely to drive a hard bargain. The former economy minister, who resigned to campaign for change, has been an outspoken critic of the UK’s decision to leave the EU. In his election manifesto he described Brexit as a “crime” that will leave the UK facing “servitude”.

The independent centrist favours a hard Brexit that would leave the UK outside of the single market, and has stressed the importance of “defending the integrity” of the EU’s intertwined freedoms of movement and trade. Negotiations would undoubtedly be tougher with President Macron at the table, as he has already warned that there can be no “caveat or waiver” to the EU’s “unbreakable” position of defending its own interests first.

As Macron himself has stated, “The best trade agreement for Britain ... is called membership of the EU”.

Alex Orr

Edinburgh

No place for racism in sport

Ilie Nastase's signature obnoxiousness in hurling a racial remark about Serena Williams’ unborn baby is beyond the pale. His comment, made during a news conference, was sickening and outright reprehensible. In the world of competitive sports, racism and sexism has no place. Whether tennis, football, swimming or the Olympics, all the international competitive games exemplify the relentless pursuit of human excellence, notwithstanding gender, race, colour, nationality and religion, to foster the spirit of friendship and mutual respect.

Atul M Karnik

New York

Who counts as an immigrant?

Why is there so much debate on EU immigration when the real problem is the many non-doms in Britain. They are investing in London property, forcing Londoners out of the capital, and causing a knock on effect throughout the country. Who is counting them? What benefits do they bring, beyond soaring prices?

Barb Drummond

Address withheld

A question for the doctor

On the same day that it is reported that the General Medical Council has told GPs they can report potentially unfit drivers to the DVLA without prior discussion with patients it is also reported that GPs are repeatedly misreading symptoms of thousands of people. The action of the GMC seems unwise given other revelations. Patients must be consulted before their medical conditions are released to third parties – especially when they have potentially far-reaching restrictive consequences.

JM Longstaff

Buxted

Recognising genocide

Robert Fisk’s article demonstrates the reluctance of consecutive American Administrations to recognise the first genocide of the 20th century, by the Ottoman Turks, by its name – ie, a genocide. However, with the same strength, we should also call upon the British Government to find the guts and recognise it for what it was.

On 23 March 2015 David Lidington, the then Minister for Europe, acknowledged that in the past the UK condemned the “forced deportations, massacres and other crimes”, however the UK to this day continues to refuse to acknowledge that one of these crimes was genocide.

As Geoffrey Robertson QC concludes: “Parliament has been routinely misinformed, by ministers who have recited Foreign and Commonwealth Office briefs without questioning their accuracy. [The Government’s] real and only policy has been to evade truthful answers to questions about the Armenian genocide, because the truth would discomfort the Turkish government…”

Fanoulla Argyrou

London

Nestle backlash

Can I please register my immense disappointment in the decision to relocate the future manufacturing of a great British chocolate bar, Blue Riband, to be produced outside the UK. My suggestion is that we all collectively let the company know our strongest feelings by not buying the product immediately. We will then see and realise the power that the British public really hold.

I'm sure that this approach will certainly impact on the thinking of the faceless senior management at Nestles who make these decisions. I, for one, will not be buying any Nestle products from today

Malcolm Gribble

Address withheld