It has taken nearly thirty years and enormous dedication for the Hillsborough families to receive justice for the victims of the tragedy and the criminal trials are still to be held.

What hope is there then for the survivors and victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster? Who will provide the expert, impartial legal help they need? For the Government to announce no extra funding will be available for councils to address re-furbishing programmes while authorising the DUP payout and releasing news of the Queen's forthcoming pay rise and expenses is beyond insensitive.

No problem for Theresa May & Co though, as they will be history by the time any charges are brought in connection with Grenfell Tower – if indeed that ever happens.

How the vicar's daughter, with her Christian values, rests at night is a mystery!

Sue Breadner

Isle of Man

If the Tories want to pay a bribe to the DUP, then it should come out of their own pockets

I was intrigued to read of the details of the DUP/Tory agreement. A nagging question keeps gnawing away at me, is this a legitimate use of taxpayer’s money in allowing an unpopular Government to cling on to power? Surely the Conservative Party should use their own adequate funds.

Peter Major

Address supplied

There is no doubt that Northern Ireland needs more funding – but not like this

Michael Hugh Walker seems to have missed the point regards the “financial arrangements” that has been agreed between the DUP and The Conservatives.

I doubt that many would disagree that an injection of money is beneficial to Northern Ireland or that it may even be justified.

No the issue is simply that a few months ago there was absolutely no talk of additional funding for Northern Ireland, no matter how desperately it needed it.

Instead the talk was of continued austerity and fiscal restraint.

The only reason Northern Ireland has been given this money is down to the Theresa May needing the votes to ensure a majority and, irrespective of the success in this from the DUP’s perspective, that money should have been forthcoming purely out of Northern Irelands requirements and not as a result of the Conservative parties desperate attempts to cling onto power by any means.

Alan Gregory

Address supplied

The Government are messing with EU citizens’ lives

Am I alone in responding with incredulity to the news that EU citizens who have successfully navigated the staggering 85 page application for permanent residency are now being threatened with the need to reapply for a new form of “settled status”? And expected to pay for it?

If anything demonstrates the contempt and duplicitous bad faith of this government in Brexit then this is as good an example as any, and presents the strongest possible justification for the EU to insist on some judicial oversight through the ECJ.

This government does not give a damn about the people involved and cannot be trusted to get anything right!

John P Wieczorek

Reading

The shame is on the Tories

The Tories paved the way to the Grenfell Tower fire by slashing the emergency services, deregulating the housing sector, privatising housing maintenance and cutting the Health and Safety Executive to the bone.

Yet they cried “shame” on Jeremy Corbyn when he pointed out this truth on PMQ’s today.

The shame is theirs.

Sasha Simic

London N16

I have just witnessed Tory MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions braying at Corbyn for his comments about austerity.

Have these people forgotten that people have burned to death?

R Kimble

Leeds

Government will chuck a bung to the DUP but won't bail out people living in dangerous tower blocks (Grenfell Tower cladding could cost councils millions after government says no guarantee of extra funding). Anyone in the slightest bit surprised?

Patrick Cosgrove

​Bucknell