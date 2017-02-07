US news outlets carried the vow of John Bercow, the sanctimonious Tory renegade to block Donald Trump from speaking in Parliament.

A man who makes so much of his vaunted neutrality shouldn’t be making controversial political interventions which clearly have no consequences for him but most certainly have for Britain.

John Cameron

St Andrews

Speaker of the House, William Lenthall said in 1951, “May it please your Majesty, I have neither eyes to see, nor tongue to speak in this place.”

What a pity it is that the office of Speaker of the House of Commons has been allowed to deteriorate to the level where the current incumbent feels entitled to give his opinions full rein while the House is sitting.

If he wishes to act like a back bencher he should resign his great office before he does it further damage.

Douglas Sabin

Birmingham

Not so free at the point of service

I was puzzled by your editorial (The NHS requires desperate reform, 7 February) claiming that nearly half of all Britons would be happy to pay upfront charges for some NHS care, thus apparently breaching the founding principle of the NHS. The reality is that most of us pay at the point of use for dentistry, eye tests and prescriptions. We are constantly urged to reduce the burden on family doctors, with the result that many of us bypass the local surgery and go straight to the pharmacy, where we get prompt advice and buy

over-the-counter medicines.

I agree that the nation needs to pay more for its health care, but we also need greater transparency about how much we are actually paying, both indirectly and at the point of use.

Sam Boote

Nottingham

Brexit

Hugh Murray (Letters, 7th February) makes a cogent argument against the EU. However, as arguably an ‘educated person’, my critical faculties allow me to see the other side of the argument: favourable access to 500 million customers in the single market, legislation which protects the environment, workplace rights (especially for women) and the protection of British business (eg the block on cheap imports of Chinese steel) and the threat of huge financial losses if we leave, predicted by both the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Furthermore, far from “the devastating effect that unrestricted movement of people has on unskilled workers”, we rely on EU immigrants to do the jobs that British people are unqualified or unwilling to do, eg doctors, nurses and fruit pickers.

Brexiteers would do well to read independent studies (for example by University College London) that show EU immigration brings a net benefit of at least £2bn per year (and 60 per cent are graduates).

Martin Heaton

Cheshire