It is clear that Donald Trump has little regard for what most civilised people would agree are the appropriate norms of diplomatic interactions and liberal-democratic processes, as exemplified by the disdain that has shown our Prime Minister here in Australia , and other world-leaders, as well as by the scope and questionable legality of his numerous so-called “Executive Orders” with their apparent reliance on the Rasputin-like figure of Steve Bannon.

In the context of this new diplomatic and political world order, perhaps the Queen’s advisers could now approach the Prime Minister’s office to advise Theresa May that if she wants Her Majesty to give Royal Assent to the Brexit Bill then May might like to reconsider her offer of a state visit to Trump.

The author of a publication entitled The Art of the Deal could hardly complain if such a tactic were to be employed in the current circumstances.

Harvey Sanders

​Paddington, Australia

The lettuce crisis could just be the tip of the iceberg

Most lettuces sold at this time of the year are summer vegetables. There are plenty of winter lettuces available such as chicory but regrettably these are considered too bitter for the modern taste. If we persist in demanding out-of season vegetables (and fruit), we will continue to make excessive demands on the world's resources and turn Spain into a monstrous poly tunnel.

Andrew Duncan

London

Oh dear, now we can't get hold of cheap out of season Icebergs from that nice European country where it should be warm enough to go for cheap out of season holidays. No matter, we'll sail proudly away on the good ship Titanic in search of our own.

Rick Biddulph

​Farnham

MPs have voted against their better judgement

It seems we are being increasingly told that, since just over half of the electorate (or of those who could be bothered to vote) chose to advise the Government that Britain should leave the European Union, the just under half who disagreed should shut up and accept the outcome. Or put it another way, slightly more people accepted the lies and dodgy statistics of the Brave Brexiteers (or should that be “alternative facts”?) than were swayed by the lies and dodgy statistics of their opponents. So that’s it – just lie back and think of Britain? Give me strength! When our country was led by lions, was electoral defeat so meekly accepted? Did Churchill just shrug his shoulders at setback, and mutter “Oh all right then – have it your way”? I don’t think so.

But now we are led by donkeys, and I can hardly believe my eyes when I read that an MP who has stated publicly that she supports immigration and the free movement of peoples and who says “generations...who are yet to come will not thank us for our great folly” can then obediently trot into the lobby and actually vote for that folly herself! Do these people not understand what parliamentary democracy means? Do they really think that we elect them to follow us, rather than to lead?

Whatever happened to ideals, and to conviction politics? The donkeys have mortgaged our children’s futures, and they should hang their heads in shame.

Jeremy Lawford

Exeter

We have been taken for fools

Throughout the referendum campaign, and during the (very welcome) debates in Parliament, we were told that the two main reasons for leaving were to control immigration, and to get our sovereignty back.

Now we know that EU rules gave us powers – and these powers are used in other EU countries – to restrict residence after three months for people who didn’t have a job or proof of assets.

Why are we not using these powers? And if we are, why do we not hear about it?

And now, in its (belated) White Paper, the government itself tells us that “our parliament has remained sovereign throughout its membership, despite people not always feeling like that”.

When are our members of parliament going to stand up and admit that we are all being taken for a ride – with devastating consequences?

Lesley Gross

Wantage