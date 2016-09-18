Theresa May is working for the few, not the many

Not content with the reintroduction of grammar schools, I see that Theresa May is moving even further to the right with proposals to reintroduce fox-hunting. One of the justifications for fox hunting is that foxes need to be controlled. I believe this to be true, but only when or where foxes are a particular nuisance. Therefore it would make far more sense and be far more efficient to legislate for hunting with guns and any number of dogs, but to limit the number of horses to four. In that way fox hunting will exist purely as a form of vermin control, and not as a so-called sport. "When we pass new laws we'll listen not to the mighty, but to you." My foot!

Patrick Cosgrove

Chapel Lawn

Cylists and motorists need to work together for safer roads

I agree with Mike Dods' comments on cyclists using mobile phones; can we also have regulations on the driving and parking of motor vehicles on cycle tracks, and maintenance of them?

Douglas Flack

Derby

Hard or soft, Brexit means Brexit

So British nationalists, Nigel Farage and his successor Diane James, maintain we're in for a soft Brexit.

Yet Scottish nationalists, Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP establishment, claim it'll be a hard Brexit.

And both insist it'll be bad for us.

How about they all give the rhetoric a rest, contribute effectively to the UK government's Brexit negotiations and stop scaremongering?

Martin Redfern

Edinburgh

Corbyn represents the North

“Under Corbyn, Labour is seen as London-centric, out of touch with the northern heartlands.” No, pet. You got it wrong.

The Harriet Harman types, "we must continue austerity" are the disaffecting ones. You really should get out of you London-centric bubble a little more. Corbyn speaks a language of fairness and equality. But, of course the PLP made it plain they would have no truck with him, so voting Labour was seen as a waste of time.

Joanna Pallister

Durham

We need a snap election

Theresa May has already wrongly slapped down Brexit minister David Davies for saying we will not need to be inside the EU single market. She also incorrectly said that we voted for “some”, not total, control over immigration.

We therefore need another general election. The present Government is unrepresentative of the British people.

Emily Stevens

Brighton

Russian hackers should put themselves to good use

Never mind Olympic athletes, couldn't the Russian hackers release the full medical records of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton?

Dr John Doherty

Vienna