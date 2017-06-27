Theresa May put her party's political interest above country

I can understand Theresa May not wanting to figure in quiz questions about Britain¤s shortest-serving Prime Ministers. I can even understand her view that she would make a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom and Michael Gove.

What I cannot understand is her failure to resign when, having explicitly asked the electorate for a reinforced mandate for Brexit, she didn't get one.

As for the deal with the DUP, it simply reinforces the view that none of the above Brexiloons put the interests of the country (including Northern Ireland) above party or personal interests.

James Supple

Fife

Don’t keep us in suspense Theresa – what are you planning next?

Ooh! You're such a cheeky wee tease Theresa May! “There is no money tree” you told Corbyn. Lo and behold! There it was all the time, hiding behind the DUP! Quite a large tree at that – and they're so small! How did you manage to miss it before the election?

What do you still have up your sleeve to help you cling on to your tenancy of Number 10? Do tell, don't keep us in suspense!

Fiona Coombes

Clitheroe

The ‘will of the people’ has conveniently been forgotten

So Theresa May has entered into a costly agreement with the DUP to prop up her government in an attempt to drive through a hard Brexit which the majority of voters clearly do not want.

In doing so she is ignoring “the will of the people”.

Is she the most contemptible PM in our history?

Joe Hennessy

Faversham

So there is a magic money tree

May to Nurse on Leader's Question Time when the Nurse said she had nor had a pay rise for 8 years: “There is no magic money tree”.

May to DUP: here’s a shed load of cash to help me keep my job.

T Maunder

Leeds

Observations on the UK from afar

Observing the UK from afar over the last year and these last weeks in particular, I wonder whether it can get any worse.

Above the voters firing several Tory MPs and a hard Brexit, the Grenfell socio-economic aftermath is falling onto Tories’ toes and now a DUP deal which renders the UK closer to a good number of African countries where voters are used as voter-fodder, as mere pawns in a so called democratic game played by an elite in power solely concerned with their own self-interests or, as it were, mere party-power plays.

The first anniversary of that demented 23 June vote comes and goes and what happens? Has any one of those Brainy Johnsons, the Camera-ons and Charades celebrated this so-called “UK Independence Day”? None. Instead political talk by those who still dare to appear in public is ruled by cheap bickering, wishful thinking, loss of reality and most vague ideas of what the common good should be in the UK and beyond the current generation.

What an incredible chaos the oldest parliamentary democracy is in. Merely for the sake of staying in power the de-facto loser is now selling soul, misuse public money for party gain as well as risk renewed conflict within the UK. Are the days gone where British common sense and professionalism ruled? When many young democracies were looking up to Britain?

What self-centred, populist demagogues has the electorate allowed to press the self-destruction button? Where is the political player, man, woman or party, to say enough is enough and call this kindergarten row the Tories started to end?

Gerd G Eggert

Zimbabwe

Scotland has already suffered because of referendums

I’d like to know how the First Minister can honestly complain about a “Brexit” effect on Scotland.

The Scottish economy has been teetering on recession since before the Brexit vote. It’s underperforming compared to the UK average. Both consumer spending and business confidence is lower than the UK. Wages are still lower than they were a decade ago.

Since the Edinburgh agreement was signed in 2012, Scotland has been suffering from a pernicious IndyRef effect, which, at a minimum has been compounded by Brexit.

At the insistence of the SNP, this IndyRef effect could last up to a generation despite the fact that the issue was democratically resolved in 2014.

Most people are now getting on with their lives, even if they didn’t vote for Brexit. Most political parties have also accepted that some form of Brexit will occur rather than campaigning for another referendum on the EU.

Such acceptance, sensible politics and reconciliation has never really occurred in Scotland, much to our detriment.

David Bone

​Girvan