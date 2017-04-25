We wouldn’t be so concerned if Emmanuel Macron had a younger wife

Will the media stop obsessing about the age difference between Macron and his wife?

Unsurprisingly journalists never bother about men with (often much) younger wives.

These constant references to Brigitte Macron are quite inappropriate and irrelevant.

Anthony Ingleton

Sheffield

Don’t underestimate Le Pen

In the first round of the French presidential election, more than 40 per cent of voters chose candidates at the furthest ends of the political spectrum. However, we may be misleading ourselves to think of various political opinion as a spectrum. It is probably better to think of it as a pie-chart where the extremes meet. There is quite a lot of common ground when ultra-nationalism meets ultra-socialism, as can be evidenced not so long ago in Europe.

For this reason, far-right Front National’s Marine Le Pen chances of winning against the independent centrist Emmanuel Macron in the runoff on 7 May shouldn't be underestimated. If she did win, it would drastically change the dynamics of campaigning in the final 4 weeks of the British general election on 8 June.

Geoff Naylor

Hampshire

Hope for a united Europe

Cher Emannuel Macron, the people of the UK who believe in a united Europe are hoping and praying that you win - and that you have a parliament that supports you. We hope that you will ask and invite the people of the UK to think again before the costs and the long term impact of Brexit becomes apparent.

Our progression towards a united Europe is still in infancy and a great deal more work and constant change will be required as we build that cooperation and unity. The Brexit vote has seriously damaged that progress. We have an historic task before us. We wish you good luck and send our support to you and all of our friends and neighbours in France.

Martin Deighton

Address supplied

Labour’s Brexit Trump card

May thinks she holds all the aces in the general election. But in the early stages, Corbyn is coming across as nowhere near as bad as expected, so this dilutes one ace. If Labour were to promise to implement the full Brexit that people voted for, including full control of borders and leaving the single market and customs union, this would remove a very large ace, leaving May with not such a good hand after all. Making this Brexit promise would also reconnect Labour with its natural supporters and avoid the annihilation of the party that opinion polls are predicting.

David Kilpatrick

St Albans

The electorate are stuck in a miserable stalemate this time, choosing between a Conservative government that has embarked on an austere programme of cuts, social and economic deprivation and a weak and immature Labour government. Both are trying to ride the tides of Brexit. However, Labour would do better on issues related to welfare, immigration and the economy and understand well that in this age of interdependence, it is impossible for the UK to disentangle herself from the web of the European Union.

Theresa May has renegaded on nearly every pledge she had made to the British public and accentuated the divides between those who have and those who have not. It would be a suicidal thought to reward her with another term in office.

Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London, NW2

A brief history lesson

Sadly, Donald Trump has probably never heard of the Ottoman Empire, Armenia or its genocide (Will Donald Trump have the guts to call the Armenian genocide what it was? Robert Fisk, 24 April). I doubt he has even heard of the 1916 Sykes-Picot agreement, by which Britain and France carved up Mesopotamia , thereby sowing the seeds of much of the present day conflicts in the Middle East, where all those "beautiful babies" lived (those on the 'right side', of course!). Could Robert Fisk be persuaded to give Trump some history lessons? Via Twitter!

Sue Breadner

Isle of Man

Bank holiday blues

Ardent Brexiteers ought to be reminded that the United Kingdom gained two additional bank holidays after joining the EEC in 1973. New Year's Day became a country-wide bank holiday instead of being confined to Scotland and the May Day one which will take place soon.

Rosemary Morlin

Oxford

A nuclear election

Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised for being cautious in his response to hypothetically agreeing to press nuclear buttons and authorising drone attacks on Isis commanders.

Theresa May, in contrast, can be counted on to act swiftly and decisively. I can believe it. She seems ruthlessly unconcerned about any collateral damage incurred as a result of her Government’s punitive policies. There are plenty of civilian casualties to be found in the NHS, in the care system for the elderly, in the disabled community and people with mental health problems who have suffered the callous disregard of the DWP.

Her MP’s have been programmed for the election. Press the right button and out comes “Strong and stable leadership” or “A country that works for everyone”.

Catherine Smedley

France

Word of the day

Word of the day – popinjay. Noun - a vain or conceited, foppish, excessively talkative person. Apposite at the moment given the strutting of our politicians for our votes.

Kerry Larbalestier

Address supplied