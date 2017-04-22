As someone who detests smug liberal elites, I won't be tuning in to the London Marathon

I don’t mean to be uncharitable, literally in this case, but after 36 years I really have had enough of it. Like many, a silent majority maybe, I can’t stand it. The London Marathon.

An annual gruelling test of endurance – for the rest of us, that is. Obviously you can’t literally hate a race, or whatever it is, but now that it’s such a massive institution it is fine, just fine, to hate it and, yes, the people who do it. And I do know people who have done it. I’ll park that point.

Like the Notting Hill Carnival, royal jubilees and weddings, Red Nose Day and Children in Need (or “Children in Greed”, as the cynical sods in the BBC newsroom used to resentfully label it) it represents the worst kind of forced semi-official mandated jollity. It’s almost North Korean in its bogusness. So we’re all supposed to feel so grateful about getting an extra bank holiday or a paragraph in the local paper that we’re pathetically willing to spend all night on the Mall or spend the day sitting in a bath of baked beans for a few measly quid in donations, basically begging.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

2/30 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

3/30 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

4/30 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

5/30 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

6/30 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

7/30 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

8/30 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

9/30 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

10/30 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

11/30 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

12/30 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

13/30 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

14/30 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

15/30 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

16/30 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

17/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

18/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

19/30 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

20/30 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

21/30 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

22/30 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

23/30 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

24/30 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

25/30 5 April 2017 Getty Images

26/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

27/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

28/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

29/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

30/30 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

Or, in the case of the gruesome London Marathon, dressing up as a rhino or the Honey Monster to engage in the ultimate expression of virtue signalling. Not only are they declaring to the world their compassion and humanity – bad enough – but they are also demonstrating their lovable nature and deeply surreal sense of humour, which of course is actually the opposite, being as the first bloke dressed in gorilla or rhino suit did it when Thatcher was prime minister and it wasn’t original or funny then.

And of course the determination that makes them such enviably fit uber-humans (with humble bragging anecdotes about mishaps and training ready for the office or family gatherings).

Prince Harry records a message for this year’s London Marathon runners

There are lots of subsidiary reasons to want the whole thing to be scrapped. Like the fact that if they really wanted to raise some cash most of these runners would just get their rich mates to write a really big cheque. Apparently the whole thing has raised £450m for charity since 1981, but that is sod all in fiscal terms – for example, what the state spends on the NHS and other public services, overseas aid and the like. All those runners and sponsors would do more for the poor and needy if they put their trainers away and voted Labour. But that would cost them a lot more in tax and they’d feel miles less smug.

Last, but not least, are the three fatalities that have occurred in recent years, which speak for themselves.

I have always considered the phrase “fun run"” to be an oxymoron and the London Marathon to be a particularly moronic waste of time. I will give some money to charity tomorrow, whilst loafing around on the sofa with a pint in my hand and some chips in front of me. A fitting, suitably dignified and low-key sit-down protest to this most conceited of mass displays.